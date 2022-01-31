I think this FTSE stock could explode in 2022

Believing that a company’s value might explode this year sounds a bit ambitious given the funk markets are currently in. But as 2021 showed, it’s also achievable if I pick the right FTSE stocks and encounter a healthy dollop of luck.

Today, I’m focusing on one share that I think has the potential to perform better than most in 2022. It might not, of course, but I do think it’s possible.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

A FTSE stock that’s ready to fly

Online travel operator On the Beach (LSE: OTB) probably wasn’t the stock some would expect me to talk about in these terms and I understand why. The Manchester-based business has endured a tough couple of years thanks to the pandemic. I won’t include any figures on trading here. Let’s just say they haven’t been great.

Having said this, there are a few reasons why I think the shares could finally be ready to fly.

First, we appear to be entering the final stages of Covid-19. As confidence returns (and restrictions become a distant memory both at home and abroad), more of us will feel confident enough to start booking holidays. Goodness knows, the demand is there. Yes, that will take some time to filter through to OTB’s numbers, but analysts are already expecting earnings per share growth of 126% in FY23 (beginning this October). Growth that strong could light a fire under the share price.

Second, On the Beach’s asset-light business plan means it can be far more nimble than larger industry rivals. If it needs to prioritise marketing particular destinations to gain the full benefit of the post-pandemic recovery, it can do so quickly. To me, that gives it an advantage over its travel stock peers.

Third, On the Beach’s finances are arguably in a better state than other companies in the sector. In its annual report, it said it “enters the new financial year well-funded to successfully and sustainably grow market share“.

Clearly, the probability of On the Beach soaring in price depends greatly on it releasing better-than-expected updates. However, a sizeable gain is not unrealistic for a business of its size. As I write, OTB shares are worth less than half the value they hit in April 2018. The market cap at Friday’s close was £475m. While the past is no reliable guide to the future, it shows that in a travel-friendly world, the share price can be much higher.

Nothing’s guaranteed

But I’ve already mentioned that luck plays a role. Any stock that’s attractive on paper can perform disastrously events conspire against it. Another Covid-19 variant, industrial action, terrorism in a popular destination — all of these can dent holiday bookings. And that would keep OTB’s share price grounded.

Plus there’s the possibility the general market malaise we’ve seen in January may continue for longer than anyone expects. This will prove a drag on most share prices. This is why spreading my cash between quality growth stocks and funds is an essential part of my investing strategy.

Optimistic holder

Yet I do think there’s a real chance of On the Beach finally rewarding this patient, battle-scarred investor in 2022. Exploding in value in under a year is a challenge, but I think the odds might be turning in this FTSE stock’s favour.

It remains my favourite Covid-19 recovery play.