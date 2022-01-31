2 FTSE 100 stock updates I am awaiting in February

As a rule I look out for updates from the stocks I have bought. But in February, I am particularly looking forward to them. Some FTSE 100 stocks I either own now or have owned in the past have run up a lot in price recently. Their upcoming updates will show me whether these increases are justified or whether they are not.

Is this FTSE 100 stock’s high P/E justified?

The first of these is the Swiss commodity miner and marketer Glencore (LSE: GLEN). The stock has done exceptionally well in the past year. Even while other FTSE 100 miners fumbled as the commodity price rally slowed down, it has risen fast. In fact, now its market valuation is way ahead of that for all its peers. At a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 35 times, it is also significantly higher than that for the FTSE 100 index as a whole, which is 18 times.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

I held the stock till very recently in my investment portfolio, but going by its small dividends (it has a dividend yield of only 1.4% right now) and its current overvaluation, I was not convinced if there is much more upside to it. So I sold it at a pretty decent profit. And so far, its stock price has not seen any sustainable gains since.

Glencore could increase dividends

But there are two reasons why I believe now that there could indeed be a lot more upside to the stock. One, its 2021 results release later this month, will reveal how it has performed. And if it has seen a significant rise in earnings, then its share price might just be justified.

And second, I want to see if it increases its dividends. As per recent AJ Bell research, the company is expected to grow its dividends the most in 2022 from among FTSE 100 stocks. This is in stark contrast with the fact that all the other FTSE 100 miners, which are Anglo American, Evraz, and Rio Tinto, are expected to decrease their dividend amounts this year. If both earnings and dividends grow now for Glencore, I would seriously think about buying the stock again.

Can the BT stock continue to gain?

The next FTSE 100 stock whose update I await is the telecom biggie BT. I have held the stock in my portfolio to limited gains. I do not blame the company of course, these two years have been the most atypical I have seen in my many years of investing. My reason for buying the stock was its dividends, and despite its share price weakness.

It stopped paying dividends in the pandemic, but has now resumed them and its share price has also started strengthening now, which is heartening to me as an investor. I am looking forward to its update due later this week to figure out whether the stock can get even more robust now. My decision to stay invested in it could depend on that.