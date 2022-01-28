The Motley Fool

Metaverse stocks are getting slammed! Here’s what’s on my shopping list

Jon Smith | Friday, 28th January, 2022

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Image source: Getty Images

Most of the top metaverse stocks have a few similar characteristics. First, many are listed in the US. Second, many are classified as high-growth stocks. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been a great mix for January, with stock markets in the US falling lower due to concerns about the pace of interest rate hikes. Given the fact that high-growth stocks are most sensitive to changing sentiment, many have seen a major move lower. This does offer some good value in my opinion, so here are a few stocks that I might buy.

Identifying where to buy

Last month, I wrote about how I can get exposure to top metaverse stocks in different ways. In short, I can go direct and invest in stocks that are very dependent on the metaverse taking off. Alternatively, I can be less direct and look at the stocks that are involved in some way, but also have other lines of revenue. This makes them less dependent on the success of adoption of the metaverse. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

When I consider the January sell-off, stocks that have more direct exposure have been hit the hardest. For example, I can compare Roblox with Sony. Roblox is a virtual game designer and software developer. In effect, it houses the virtual world that users can then go in and use. Over the past month, the share price is down 42%.

By comparison, Sony is a well-known conglomerate with a division in electronics hardware. It’s one of the leading producers of virtual reality headsets. Over the past month, the share price has fallen 19% (although it’s up over a year). From this comparison I can see that general negative risk sentiment has more heavily impacted the companies that are more reliant on the metaverse.

Long-term plays on metaverse stocks

Even though interest in the metaverse increased significantly in H2 last year, I still feel that it’ll take a few more years to fully get users on board. So I see the sector as a long-term play. In this regard, the high volatility is something that I’ll have to learn to deal with.

As we currently stand, my risk tolerance is high enough for me to want to buy direct metaverse stocks, such as Roblox. The company is trading at $57, below the $70 IPO price less than one year ago. I just can’t see how 42% of value has been wiped off the company in the past month, when Q3 results in November showed revenue up 102% year-on-year.

Aside from Roblox, Unity Software is another stock I’ve got on my shopping list. The company specialises in game development software. It has also recently bought Weta Digital, which created the special effects for Game of Thrones and Avatar. 

In terms of risks, volatility is one to be aware of. Such stocks can see extreme drawdowns in a short period of time. Another risk is that the metaverse is still in its early stages. Depending on the end destination, some of the metaverse stocks I buy might not have a role in this new world, rendering them potentially worthless.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unity Software Inc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jon Smith