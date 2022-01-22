The Motley Fool

The leading UK share I bought in my ISA this week — and why

Christopher Ruane | Saturday, 22nd January, 2022 | More on:

View of Canary Wharf
Image source: Getty Images.

So far in 2022, a number of UK shares have been performing strongly. But there has not been consistent progress across the market. This week I added a well-known FTSE 100 share into my S&S ISA because I think recent price weakness offered me an attractive entry point.

FTSE 100 blue chip

The UK share in question is Unilever (LSE: ULVR), the maker of products such as Dove and Surf. It has been a tumultuous week for the company. It was already dealing with comments by well-known fund manager Terry Smith suggesting its ESG focus could hurt financial performance. It then emerged that the company had made an unsuccessful bid for the consumer goods unit of GlaxoSmithKline. That fizzled out. Mr. Smith stuck the boot in, describing the failed offer as a “near death experience”.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What is going on at Unilever? The GSK bid seems to have been poorly managed. It also feels like the company was trying to buy growth rather than working to improve growth prospects in its own sizeable portfolio of businesses. The GlaxoSmithKline bid has made me further question the quality of Unilever’s current management.

UK share on sale

Despite that, I think the company’s great collection of brands will be able to drive long-term shareholder value. They help give the company premium pricing power, which can support profit margins even in inflationary times.

On top of that, I actually reckon Unilever’s ESG focus could help it. There is a risk it could add on costs without helping sales. But many of the company’s brands target ethically conscious consumers. I see a business case underpinning the company’s green moves.

The Unilever share price has been pummelled. It now sits 16% lower than it did a year ago.

But I do not think the outlook for Unilever is 16% worse than a year ago. I see value in the company. That is why I bought it in my ISA this week.

Growth drivers for the Unilever share price

The failed bid is just one part of the overall mergers and acquisitions picture at Unilever. In November, it agreed to sell its large tea business. The strategy seems to be to refocus its portfolio on higher margin consumer goods businesses. I think that makes sense from a business perspective.

The company’s global footprint means it is well placed to benefit from growing demand in emerging markets. Underlying sales in the first nine months of Unilever’s current financial year grew 4.4%.

In the recent third quarter, volume actually declined by 1.5% but a 4.1% pricing increase meant that total sales grew in value. That is exactly the sort of pricing power I mentioned above. I think it is especially useful right now as one of the key risks I see to Unilever is cost price inflation. That could hurt profits. But if the company passes cost increases on to consumers in the form of higher prices, that could help reduce the risk.

Meanwhile, after the recent price fall, the shares now yield 4%. I regard that as attractive for a FTSE 100 consumer goods company of this size.

I am looking forward to the prospect of future passive income from Unilever. But I am also hopeful that the Unilever share price could increase if the business performs well and sales keep growing.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Christopher Ruane