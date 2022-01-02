3 cheap UK shares under £4 to buy!

I don’t believe UK share investors like me need to spend colossal sums to build a winning stocks portfolio. Here are three rock-solid stocks I think could help me make a big stack of cash in the years ahead. Each of these bargain-basement beauties can be picked up for less than £3 a pop.

A FTSE 100 favourite

I think JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) could be one of the best bargains on the FTSE 100. At a recent price of 218p per share, the casual sportswear retailer trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.3. This sits well inside the widely-regarded bargain benchmark of 1 and below.

The athleisure specialist has a number of strings to its bow. It’s a market leader in a fashion segment that’s tipped to continue growing strongly (analysts at Grand View Research think it’ll be worth $549.4bn in 2028, up from $306.6bn, currently). The retailer is embarking on rapid global expansion to exploit this trend. Furthermore, its investment in its online operations has also been hugely impressive, raising hopes that it could thrive in the e-commerce age.

My main concern with JD Sports is the intense competition it faces, and particularly as heavyweight brands like Nike and Adidas are increasingly selling directly to customers.

Nuclear powered

Getting exposure to uranium (so to speak) could be another good idea as global power demand steadily increases. This is why I’d buy shares in Yellow Cake which trades the energy-making radioactive material. This UK share currently goes for 338p a share.

Investment in nuclear power is increasing as the search for low-carbon energy intensifies. The World Nuclear Association expects related energy capacity to leap to 630GW by 2035, up from 393GW in 2009. Yellow Cake’s in the box seat to exploit this theme, and I’d buy it despite the competition posed by renewable sources like wind and solar power to controversial nuclear.

A great renewable energy stock

Speaking of which, I think grabbing a slice of the ‘clean’ energy sector is an attractive option as the battle against global warming intensifies. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LSE: BSIF) is a cheap UK share I’m thinking of buying to ride this horse.

As its name suggests, this renewable energy stock (which trades at 123p) owns and operates predominantly solar farms. However, last year, its shareholders voted to allow the business to build its portfolio in other areas like wind and hydro. This could give the company more strength through diversification as investors wouldn’t have to worry as much when the sun fails to shine.

Naturally, Bluefield isn’t without risk, of course. Energy generation from renewable sources can be notoriously volatile, an issue that can have a big impact on revenues. The cost of maintaining solar panels can also take a big bite out of company profits. Still, it’s my opinion the rate at which green energy is growing makes Bluefield a top stock to buy right now.