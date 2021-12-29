The Motley Fool

Can using a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio help me invest better?

Christopher Ruane | Wednesday, 29th December, 2021

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Image source: Getty Images.

A lot of investment commentators refer to a price-to-earnings ratio when writing about shares. But what is this P/E ratio? Why does it matter?

Valuation metric

To understand the role of a P/E ratio, it’s helpful to start by thinking about share prices. A company’s share price helps explain its market capitalisation. If a company has a share price of £1 and 1m shares in circulation, its market cap is £1m. If the share price doubles to £2 and the number of shares remains the same, the market capitalisation would be £2m.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What does that mean? In theory, it means that if someone came along with £2m to spend, they would be able to buy all of the company’s shares and thus the company. In practice things may be more complicated, as for example a bidder may need to offer a premium to persuade existing shareholders to part with their shares. Nonetheless, a market cap is a good albeit rough guide to a company’s valuation. But how do investors decide such a valuation?

P/E ratio and valuation

One way to do this is by looking at a company’s earnings. Let’s say that to buy the company with a £2m valuation, I want to borrow the £2m. I could hopefully use the earnings from the company to pay back my loan. If the company earnings are £200,000 per year, it would take me 10 years to pay off the £2m. If the price (£2m) is divided by the earnings (£200,000) the arithmetic result is 10. So, we say that the company has a P/E ratio of 10.

In reality, things wouldn’t work quite like that. The longer I took to repay my debt, the more I would usually have to pay in interest. Plus, many companies’ earnings aren’t smooth. So just because a company earns £200,000 this year, it doesn’t mean the same will happen next year.

But a P/E ratio could still give me some important information. A low P/E ratio can suggest the company may be trading cheaply. A high P/E ratio may mean it is overvalued. Even as a private investor looking at the share price, not a takeover firm thinking of buying the whole company, that valuation metric could be useful to me.

Looking at the bigger picture

So, does that mean that Imperial Brands with its P/E ratio of less than seven is a bargain, or that Spirax-Sarco with a P/E ratio over 60 is overpriced?

Not necessarily. That is because earnings could change in future. Imperial’s tobacco focus risks earnings falling as people quit smoking. Spirax-Sarco has demonstrated it can grow earnings, for example by making acquisitions. Using my example above of buying a company with debt then repaying the loan from future earnings, that could help explain Imperial’s low P/E ratio and Spirax-Sarco’s high P/E ratio.

It’s important to remember that a P/E ratio is only one of a number of valuation metrics many investors use. Used properly, though, I do find a P/E ratio is a useful and simple analytical tool to help me make investment decisions. It can help me identify possibly undervalued companies that merit further investigation as potential additions to my portfolio.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Christopher Ruane