3 penny stocks I’d buy to hold until 2030!

I’m searching for the best penny stocks for me to buy in 2022. I’ll forget about the prospect of making big returns only over the next 12 months. I think these cheap UK shares could make me brilliant profits over the next decade at least.

Different name, same great stock

I think earnings at Atlantic Lithium could soar over the next decade as the number of electric cars on the road increases. The business (which was known as IronRidge Resources up until late November) is developing the high-grade Ewoyya lithium project in Ghana. The product it specialises in is used in enormous quantities to make car batteries.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

I like this particular early-stage miner because the development of Ewoyya is fully-funded thanks to a $100m+ cash injection from Piedmont Resources. Of course, cost overruns are not out of the question, nor are delays in getting maiden production from Ghana out of the ground. And this could have a disastrous impact upon the share price. But noises coming out of Atlantic Lithium are highly encouraging so far, including multiple drilling results released just this month.

Getting a slice of the gaming boom

I’m confident Gaming Realms could be a great way for me to exploit the mobile gaming boom. This UK tech share develops and licences casino games that are played on phones and tablet computers. It licences its content across Europe and the US and some of its heavyweight partners include betting companies like DraftKings, technology manufacturer Sony and broadcasting colossus ITV.

According to games industry researcher Newzoo, the mobile gaming market is worth $93.2bn in 2021. This was up 7.3% year-on-year and means that mobile game revenues make up 52% of the entire games market.

Gaming Realms’ products are popular and the business is best known for the Slingo slots-and-bingo mash-up titles. The business has a terrific pedigree of producing worldwide smashes and this provides me as an investor with a great deal of confidence. I’d buy Gaming Realms even though it’s not immune to competitive pressures. The mobile gaming market is highly competitive, after all.

A penny stock for the housing shortage

Britain’s chronic homes shortage means that housing construction should remain strong for years to come. Combined with the buoyant repair, maintenance and improvement market, I think things are looking extremely bright for Breedon Group. This penny stock sells a wide assortment of building products from bricks, tiles and concrete to aggregates.

Breedon’s now the largest independent supplier of construction materials in Britain following acquisitions in recent years. Pleasingly it remains committed to M&A to capitalise on its robust end markets too, helped by its impressive cash generation. I’d buy the business even though an acquisition-led strategy can throw up a host of problems. These can include unexpected problems and disappointing revenues through to a deal being blocked on competition grounds.