3 penny stocks to buy for 2022
I have been looking for penny stocks to buy for my portfolio in 2022. I think investing in these smaller businesses could be one of the best ways to invest in the UK economy for the year ahead. That is why I have been concentrating my efforts on this section of the market.
As such, here are three penny stocks I would acquire for my portfolio today.
Penny stocks for growth
The first company is retailer Card Factory (LSE: CARD). After a tough couple of years, the business may see a recovery in 2022.
According to the group’s latest trading update published at the beginning of November, sales had recovered to near pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter. The company has also been able to substantially reduce net debt, putting it in a solid position to return to growth next year.
Despite the return to growth, the stock is trading at a relatively attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just six. That seems too cheap to me.
The group may face risks as we advance, including the supply chain crisis and higher costs due to wage inflation. This could have an impact on profit margins.
Outperforming expectations
This year, one company that has outperformed all expectations is the automotive retailer Pendragon (LSE: PDG). Booming demand for second-hand vehicles has pushed used vehicle prices to record highs, and the corporation has been able to capitalise on this demand.
City analysts are forecasting a net profit for the group this year of £51m. This projection is based on management’s own forecasts. If the company hits this target, it will be the first time it has earned a profit since 2017.
And, once again, despite this incredibly attractive underlying fundamental performance, the stock is extremely cheap. It is trading at a P/E ratio of just 4.7, based on earnings projections for the current financial year. Unfortunately, analysts are expecting growth to slow next year. Still, even on these lower growth projections, the stock looks cheap. It is dealing at a 2022 P/E of 6.7.
Investors may be worried about the company’s high level of debt. This could become an issue as interest rates begin to rise. A drop in used-car prices may also hurt group earnings growth.
Outsourcing demand
Capita (LSE: CPI) recently published a depressing trading update. The company warned that contract attrition would have an impact on revenue growth as we advance.
This is disappointing, but the enterprise has made substantial progress in other areas. It has made a material reduction in net debt over the past couple of years and built sustainable foundations for future growth.
It seems likely the company will continue to encounter turbulence in the near term. Overcoming contract attrition rates will be the biggest challenge the group has to deal with in the next year or so.
However, I am willing to take a risk on this company for my portfolio of penny stocks considering its depressed valuation. The shares are selling at a forward P/E of just 7.8, falling to 5.4 for 2022.
5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!
According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US $12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…
And if you click here, we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...
It’s just ONE innovation from a little-known US company that has quietly spent years preparing for this exact moment…
But you need to get in before the crowd catches onto this ‘sleeping giant’.
Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Card Factory and Pendragon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.