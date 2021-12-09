The Motley Fool

What’s happening with the Stagecoach share price?

Christopher Ruane | Thursday, 9th December, 2021 | More on:

travel company bus greets tourists at the airport to take to the hotel
Image source: Getty Images

Sometimes I can wait ages for a bus and then suddenly there’s a flurry of action. It’s been a somewhat similar story for shareholders in Stagecoach (LSE: SGC) lately, with the shares moving up and down markedly this month. Over the past year, the Stagecoach share price has fallen 3%, at the time of writing this article yesterday.

Below I look at what’s driving the price movement – and what might come next.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Decent interim results

Yesterday, Stagecoach issued its interim results covering the six months to the end of October. These contained some good news. Revenue of £579m beat the equivalent period last year, which was heavily affected by pandemic restrictions. Pre-tax profit came in at £31m and earnings per share were 1.9p. The company is cash flow positive. It also reduced net debt from £313m to £268m.

All of that suggests to me that the business is moving in a positive direction. It also suggests that the worst of the pandemic impact may now be in Stagecoach’s rear view mirror.

However, there are still some grounds for concern that I think may be troubling investors. For example, for most of November, passenger journeys were at over 70% of the equivalent 2019 levels. But that figure has since softened, due to factors such as pandemic variant concerns. This shows that sudden demand shocks remain an ongoing risk to the company’s revenues and profits. But more worryingly, the passenger recovery of “over 70%” seems fairly weak to me. It means that around a quarter of all passenger journeys that were being taken before the pandemic have not rematerialised to date. Compare that to recovery in retail and hospitality, for example, where some operators have recovered or surpassed their 2019 levels of customer demand. It may be that there have been structural shifts in working patterns and willingness to travel on buses. That threatens both revenues and profits at Stagecoach.

Merger speculation

Another driver for movements in the share price in recent months has been speculation around a possible combination with rival National Express. The interim results were vague on this, saying that “constructive discussions are continuing with National Express Group plc on a potential combination of both groups that would deliver strong value creation for both sets of shareholders”.

That doesn’t reveal much, although it does suggest that getting a good deal for Stagecoach shareholders, not just National Express investors, could be a sticking point in the discussions. As time goes on, I detect a limited hunger to do a deal here. If that turns out to be the case and no merger materialises, it could drive the Stagecoach share price lower. But I reckon the investment case for the company doesn’t require a merger. So longer term I’m not worried if it doesn’t happen.

My next move on Stagecoach

The possibility of a takeover premium has boosted the Stagecoach share price. Yet I feel that improving demand and profitability should help to boost the company over the long term, with or without a merger. While I have concerns about the limits of demand recovery, I thought the interim results showed a company in recovery mode. If that continues for the full year, it could help support a higher share price. I will continue to hold my shares.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Stagecoach. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Christopher Ruane