The Motley Fool

Should I buy IAG shares today?

Dylan Hood | Wednesday, 8th December, 2021 | More on:

An IAG British Airways plane takes off
Image source: IAG

IAG (LSE: IAG) shares have been up and down in the past 30 days. The resurgence of pandemic concerns seems to be a key driver behind this. The announcement of the Omicron variant on 25 November sent the share price tumbling almost 15% by the time markets closed. This trend spanned the whole industry with competitors easyJet and TUI both seeing double-digit drops too.

While IAG shares have fallen almost 12% in a year and 20% in the past 30 days, they jumped 8% last Monday. This was largely due to the Omicron virus concerns abating. These up and down price moves made me wonder whether now might be a good time to add IAG shares to my portfolio.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

IAG valuation

First, looking at valuations, IAG shares actually look quite cheap to me right now. The firm’s pre-pandemic share price was well over 400p. Currently sitting at 142p, it’s trading with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.77. This is lower than competitors Wizz Air and Ryanair, which are at 4 and 6.51 P/S ratios, respectively. This signals to me that the IAG share price may be relatively undervalued compared to its rivals.

In addition to this, CEO Luis Gallego has said he believes “a significant recovery is under way and our teams are working hard to capture every opportunity”. If transatlantic flight routes continue to improve, the firm expects to return to profitability by summer 2022. If the firm can deliver some profitable results, I would expect IAG shares to rise as a consequence.

The bear case for IAG shares

One thing that worries me about IAG is the continuing impact that Covid is having on the balance sheet. Forced to take on almost £4bn in debts, this could weigh the firm down moving forward. What’s more, IAG released disappointing 2021 Q3 results in early November. Passenger revenue fell 35% compared to the same period in 2020. In addition to this, borrowings increased 24%, adding to its heavy debt pile.

While the Omicron variant may be less harmful than previously expected, it’s still causing major delays to the reopening of global travel routes. For example, Austria announced a full lockdown on 19 November. It seems the global reopening of travel routes is going to be an uphill battle for the travel industry, and IAG shares will have to bear the brunt of that.

The Verdict

Don’t get me wrong, IAG shares do look cheap. However, I think this is for a reason. The firm’s poor results, coupled with looming Covid fears are a big red flag for me. I do think the beaten-down travel industry could be a good investment opportunity, but for me it’s too risky to touch at the moment. I would wait to see how IAG performs over the next six months before considering adding shares to my portfolio.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Dylan Hood