The Motley Fool

Should I buy NIO stock?

Rupert Hargreaves | Monday, 6th December, 2021 | More on:

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Image source: Getty Images

NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock has faced significant selling pressure over the past month. Shares in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer have fallen by around 26% over the past four weeks. The stock has dipped approximately 30% over the past 12 months. 

There are a couple of reasons why the market has turned its back on NIO this year. Even though the company has increased its output, and the demand for its vehicles is rising, concerns about the group’s ownership structure and competition have weighed on investor sentiment. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

But is this an opportunity for savvy long-term investors like myself, to snap up a bargain the rest of the market is avoiding? 

NIO stock opportunity? 

If I strip out all of the concerns surrounding the business, it looks as if the EV producer is performing ahead of expectations. 

Earlier this year, the group cut output projections due to supply chain constraints. However, it recently reported better than expected delivery numbers for the third quarter.

Although the company’s output is still a fraction of the size of larger competitors such as Tesla (around 25k to Tesla’s 250k per quarter), it is trying to scale up its output rapidly. 

Management is pushing forward with new factories, which should enable the group to hike output and meet the rising demand for EVs in China and around the world. 

Unfortunately, the increasing output will require money — a lot of it. To fund the capital spending needed, throughout November, the company issued $2bn of shares through what is known as an at-the-market offering. This structure drip-feeds new shares into the market as a way to reduce the negative impact on the stock. 

Even though using an at-the-market offering can reduce the impact of a share issue on a stock price, it still dilutes existing investors. This means each investor has a smaller claim on the business than they did before the issue began. 

NIO’s offering is now complete, and the company has the funding required to pursue its growth plans

Risks ahead

I think this recent development highlights the risks of investing in NIO stock today. The company is still in its early stages of development and it is losing money. By comparison to its peer, Tesla, these fundamentals are not particularly attractive. Tesla’s output is 10-times higher, and the corporation is profitable. 

Therefore, despite NIO’s potential, I would not buy the stock for my portfolio today. I think some of the recent declines in the company’s share price reflect the new shares in issue, and management may have to repeat this action to raise more money in the future.

With some big growth plans in the pipeline and no profits, NIO will need additional funding at some point. It is likely the group will call on investors again to provide this additional capital. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves