1 FTSE 100 stock to buy with £1K

If I had £1,000 to invest in a FTSE 100 stock for my portfolio and hold for a long time, I would pick BAE Systems (LSE:BA). Here’s why.

Defence, security, and aviation

When taking into account geopolitical factors around the world, the business of defence, security, and aerospace is a lucrative space to be in. BAE is one of the world leaders in this sector. Headquartered in the UK, BAE operates across many countries, notably the US, Saudi Arabia, India, and Australia.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down… You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm. That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away. Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!

Governments aren’t afraid to spend handsomely on defence and security so it comes as no surprise that the US Department of Defence is one of BAE’s biggest customers. In fact, the firm sells more to the US than to our own Ministry of Defence (MoD).

As I write, shares in BAE are trading for 565p per share. This time last year shares were trading for 431p, which is a 31% return in 12 months. This return is actually more than the 21% the FTSE 100 index has gained in the same period.

The BAE Systems share price has dipped 5% in the past few weeks due to it going ex-dividend. In addition, some investors banked profits due its recent strong showing. This dip could represent a great opportunity for me to pick up shares cheaper than usual.

Why I like BAE

BAE Systems is a key player in its respective industry and I believe this is evident in its mammoth order book and regular new contract wins. It continues to win new contracts on a regular basis worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In fact, it has a multi-billion dollar order backlog that goes all the way through to 2030! In addition to future orders, BAE has a history of mergers and acquisitions to boost its offering and profile. I think this is positive as it shows ambition to grow. This growth could offer me more returns as a potential investor. My best stocks on the FTSE 100 are consistent performers. This includes historic track records as well as recently too. I do understand that historic performance is not a guarantee of the future but I find it is a useful gauge nevertheless. I can see BAE’s revenue and gross profit have increased year on year for the past three years. BAE’s most recent half-year trading update announced in July was also impressive. My main takeaways were that orders, sales, and free cash flow all increased compared to the same time period last year. I like stocks that make me a passive income. BAE ticks this box as it has an excellent dividend track record. As I write, its current dividend yield is close to 4.4%, above the FTSE 100 average of 3%.

FTSE 100 stocks have risks

Despite my bullish stance towards BAE, I must note some credible risks. In times of economic uncertainty and austerity, such as now, there could be a cuts to defence budgets. If this were to happen, BAE’s order book and financials could be affected. This could in turn affect my return such as any dividend payments.

Overall I do believe BAE is one of the best stocks to buy on the FTSE 100 right now. With a spare £1,000, I would happily add BAE shares to my portfolio.