The Motley Fool

Despite a name change to Meta, I’m still not buying Facebook shares

Jonathan Smith | Monday, 1st November, 2021 | More on:

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Image source: Getty Images

One of the biggest news stories to come out in markets over the past few days has been the change of branding for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The social media giant announced a name change to become Meta. The official stock ticker will change to MVRS at the start of December, but in terms of the branding, Facebook has already flipped to being Meta. I think the change reflects a new outlook for the business, but I’m not sure Facebook shares are a screaming buy right now. Here’s why.

The growth story

For the purpose of this article, I’ll continue to refer to the firm as Facebook. The core business started out as a social network, and grew to enormous size. In Q1 2021, the platform had an estimated 2.89bn monthly active users

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

It has grown to encompass a broader technology entity over the past few years. This has been driven by acquisitions, with the most notable being WhatsApp and Instagram. As such, the control that it has over the internet in general is quite something. 

The bulk of revenue for the business comes from advertising. As someone who has used many of the platforms for several years, the push for more adverts in different places has been clear. This has allowed Facebook shares to move higher over the long term, due to the firm beating expectations. 

In the latest results for Q3, revenue came in at $28.2bn, up 33% on the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter was $9.1bn, up 17% on the same period in 2020. It’s impressive to see growth continuing over time.

Changing to Meta

The latest news is that the rebranding is being done to widen the scope for Facebook going forward. This vision was explained by company chief Mark Zuckerberg, He said that “we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started.”

The metaverse, shortened to meta, is where Facebook think the future lies. Virtual reality could be the next big thing. In fact, in the latest results, Facebook announced it was splitting its Reality Labs arm into a standalone reporting segment. Over the next year, $10bn will be invested in Reality Labs and VR in general by the business.

After Facebook shares made fresh yearly highs in September, progress has stalled. The results in October didn’t provide a material boost. The shares are up 22% over one year, but down around 15% from the highs in September. Recent concerns around a toxic working culture haven’t helped.

I’m not buying Facebook shares

From my point of view, I wouldn’t buy Facebook shares with or without the latest news. Without the rebranding, I think Facebook growth would stagnate as increasing users becomes harder and harder. With the rebranding, I think it spells high investment for years to come before any material boost to profitability is seen. 

In both cases, I don’t see how I’ll make a good return from buying Facebook shares now. I could be wrong, and the metaverse could be the future for all of us. But until I see convincing evidence of this, I think I can find better places to invest.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Jonathansmith1 has no position in any firm mentioned. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Facebook. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jonathan Smith