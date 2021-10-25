The Motley Fool

Morrisons (LON:MRW) shareholders approve takeover bid

Zaven Boyrazian | Monday, 25th October, 2021 | More on:

Partnership of business concept.
Image source: Getty Images

Since mid-June, the Morrisons (LSE:MRW) share price has exploded by 60%. This growth is a result of a bidding war by private equity firms keen to acquire the company. After a prolonged battle between Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress Investment Group, the former emerged victorious with its winning bid of 287p per share.

The total acquisition price came out to be approximately £7bn. And just last week, Morrisons shareholders voted in favour of the offer. Sir Terry Leahy, the former Tesco CEO, is set to become the board’s new Chairman. After the shareholders agreed to the takeover bid, he said: “We are very pleased to have received the approval of shareholders and are excited at the opportunity that lies ahead.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

This deal now needs to be approved by the UK Courts. As such, there remains a possibility that the acquisition could still be blocked by regulators.

What’s next for Morrisons?

Assuming the takeover does go through, it will bring to an end Morrisons’ 54-year run as a publicly traded company. In terms of operations, not much will actually change. CD&R has said that it intends to retain the entire freehold store portfolio. And the private equity firm has no plans to change the management team or the current growth strategy that the supermarket has.

However, it is worth noting that these promises are not legally binding. Therefore, Morrisons’ operational landscape may shift if CD&R changes its mind.

One FTSE “Snowball Stock” With Runaway Revenues

Looking for new share ideas?

Grab this FREE report now.

Inside, you discover one FTSE company with a runaway snowball of profits.

From 2015-2019…

  • Revenues increased 38.6%.
  • Its net income went up 19.7 times!
  • Since 2012, revenues from regular users have almost DOUBLED

The opportunity here really is astounding.

In fact, one of its own board members recently snapped up 25,000 shares using their own money...

So why sit on the side lines a minute longer?

You could have the full details on this company right now.

Grab your free report – while it’s online.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Morrisons. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian