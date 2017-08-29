Why these 3 dirt-cheap stocks could enhance your investment returns

Growth opportunity With the UK housing market continuing to provide an asymmetrical risk/reward opportunity, Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) could prove to be a sound investment opportunity. The company is expected to report a rise in its bottom line of 9% in the current year. With a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 1.1, it offers a wide margin of safety and could deliver strong capital growth over the medium…

While finding cheap shares may be more difficult following the FTSE 100’s bull run, bargain opportunities are still on offer. Here are three stocks which could be worth buying right now.

We will use your email address only to keep you informed about updates to our web site and about other products and services that we think might interest you. The Motley Fool respects your privacy! Please read our Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

While finding cheap shares may be more difficult following the FTSE 100’s bull run, bargain opportunities are still on offer. Here are three stocks which could be worth buying right now.

Growth opportunity

With the UK housing market continuing to provide an asymmetrical risk/reward opportunity, Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) could prove to be a sound investment opportunity.

The company is expected to report a rise in its bottom line of 9% in the current year. With a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 1.1, it offers a wide margin of safety and could deliver strong capital growth over the medium term.

Part of the reason for its bright outlook is it benefits from high customer satisfaction scores. This could lead to an enhanced reputation among potential customers and even create higher margins and better sales in the future.

Certainly, the UK housing market faces an uncertain future due to the risks posed by Brexit. However, with a strong balance sheet, low valuation and excellent business model, Barratt could deliver improved investment returns in the long run.

Buying opportunity

Despite falling by 8% following the release of an operations update, oil and gas company Serica (LSE: SQZ) could prove to be a sound long-term buy. Its share price fell because it amended its full-year production guidance in response to an opertions delay.

The company’s Erskine production platform is expected to resume later than anticipated, since the operator of the Lomond platform has advised it that de-waxing procedures will take longer than anticipated.

Despite this, Serica expects production to pick up as soon as the current restrictions are resolved. It also has a healthy cash balance following the acquisition and it has a clear plan to grow production and move its Columbus plans forward.

Trading on a PEG ratio of 0.9, the company appears to offer a wide margin of safety. While its outlook is uncertain and volatile, it could prove to be a sound investment for less risk averse investors in the long run.

Potent mix

Also offering upside potential at the moment is Standard Life Aberdeen (LSE: SLA). The merged entity has a dominant position within its markets, and this could lead to higher margins and greater efficiencies in the long run. It also means that the business may now offer a more stable outlook which could mean it is able to command a higher valuation in future.

With the company expected to report a rise in its bottom line of 8% in the next financial year, it seems to be performing well. It trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.5, which suggests there is scope for an upward rerating over the medium term.

Standard Life Aberdeen also has strong income prospects. The company offers a dividend yield of 5% from a payout which is covered 1.4 times by profit. This suggests that there is the potential for a higher dividend in future. This could act as a positive catalyst on investor sentiment given the prospect of higher inflation over the medium term.