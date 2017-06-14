2 value stocks on my watch list today
Shareholders of Norcros (LSE: NXR) have had a tough time over the past 12 months. Following the Brexit referendum 12 months ago, investors bailed out fearing the worst for this home products company. As many economists were predicting an economic crash following a ‘leave’ vote, Norcros seemed to be in the firing line.
However, 12 months on and the firm appears to be suffering no ill effects from Brexit just yet. Today the company reported its results for the year ended 31 March and the referendum is only mentioned three times in the release. Revenue for the period grew by 15% on…
Keep Reading
Shareholders of Norcros (LSE: NXR) have had a tough time over the past 12 months. Following the Brexit referendum 12 months ago, investors bailed out fearing the worst for this home products company. As many economists were predicting an economic crash following a ‘leave’ vote, Norcros seemed to be in the firing line.
However, 12 months on and the firm appears to be suffering no ill effects from Brexit just yet. Today the company reported its results for the year ended 31 March and the referendum is only mentioned three times in the release. Revenue for the period grew by 15% on a reported basis to £271m, and underlying profit rose 11.7% to £23.8m. Operating cash flow jumped by 46.1% to £29.8m giving management headroom to reduce debt by 28.6% from £32.5m to £23.2m and hike the company’s full-year dividend payout by 9.1% to 7.2p from 6.6p. Even after this hefty increase, the payout is still covered 3.9 times by earnings per share.
Growth ahead
Norcros is rapidly closing in on the growth goals management set out several years ago. Management is targeting revenues of £420m by 2018, and a pre-tax return on underlying capital employed of 12% to 15% over the economic cycle. ROCE is currently ahead of target and has been for the past two years at 18.4%, but revenue is still lacking.
Excluding the negative impact of the South African rand’s depreciation against the pound, revenue for the year to 31 March would have been £304m. Still, even though the company looks as if it may struggle to meet its growth objective, management remains convinced that it can find opportunities to accelerate it over the next few years.
And if Norcros does not meet this aim, the shares still look incredibly cheap based on current earnings. Today the company reported underlying diluted earnings per share of 27.8p for the year to March giving a historic P/E of 6.3. Even if we assume no earnings growth for next year, a mid-single digit P/E looks too hard to pass up. A payout of 7.2p gives a yield of 4.1%.
Undervalued growth
Unlike Norcros, over the past year shares in Severfield (LSE: SFR) have charged higher, rising 75% as the firm’s recovery gathers steam. And today the company reported further progress with revenue for the year to 31 March growing by 10% to £262m and underlying profit before tax rising 50% to £19.8m.
Basic earnings per share for the period nearly doubled to 5.1p, although despite this growth, the shares still look relatively expensive at 83p.
That being said, Severfield’s value is in its growth potential. Indeed, management is seeking to double group profits by 2020. City analysts believe this is possible and have pencilled-in earnings per share of 6.6p on a pre-tax profit of £24m for the year to 31 March 2019.
Based on this estimate, shares in the steel producer are trading at a 2019 P/E of 12.4 and could be even cheaper if additional growth emerges in the year after.
Value: The fastest way to a million
Many different studies have shown that value investing is the best strategy to use to beat the market and achieve financial independence.
And if financial independence is your goal, the Motley Fool is here to help. Our analysts have recently put together this brand new free report titled The Foolish Guide To Financial Independence, which is packed full of wealth creating tips.
The report is entirely free and available for download today, and not only contains tips to help you build wealth but also highlights several top stock picks.
So, if you're interested in exiting the rat race, click here to download the free report. What have you got to lose?
Rupert Hargreaves owns shares of Norcros. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Norcros. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.