Two super growth stocks I’d buy today
Strong performance
Strong performance
Reporting on Tuesday was international software company, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG). It announced a rise in revenue of 17% for the first half of the current year, which represents record performance. Its adjusted profit before tax was £1.6m, which was in line with expectations after focused investments. With cash flow generation being strong and the company receiving the remainder of the 2d3 consideration, its cash balance increased to £11.1m from £5.8m a year earlier.
Oxford Metrics seems to be making encouraging progress with its five-year plan. It is on target with its goal of doubling profits and tripling recurring revenues by 2021, with the annual value of recurring revenues moving 13% higher in the first half of the year. With the launch of Yotta’s new software platform, Alloy, and the opportunity to strengthen and protect Vicon, the company appears to have a clear growth strategy for the medium term.
Looking ahead to next year, Oxford Metrics is forecast to record a rise in earnings of 57%. This puts its shares on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of only 0.3. While still a relatively small company which is therefore relatively risky, its potential rewards could prove to be significant.
Improving prospects
Also offering upbeat growth potential is IG Design (LSE: IGR). The gift packaging and greetings card specialist is forecast to report a rise in its bottom line of 41% this year, followed by additional growth of 11% next year. This follows four consecutive years of profit growth, which suggests the company has a relatively resilient business model. Given the uncertain outlook for the UK economy, this could prove to be a positive for the company’s investors.
While it has a relatively bright outlook, IG Design continues to trade on a fairly enticing valuation. For example, it has a PEG ratio of 1.7. Given its consistent track record of profit growth, this seems to be a relatively appealing price to pay. It suggests that further share price growth could be ahead after the company’s 42% rise since the start of the year.
As well as growth prospects, IG Design could also become a strong income play. It may have a dividend yield of only 1.2% at the present time, but its shareholder payouts account for only 23% of profit. This indicates that rapid dividend growth could lie ahead – especially when the company’s forecast profit growth rate is factored in. Therefore, from an income, value and growth perspective, IG Design could be a shrewd buy.
