Enjoy double-digit earnings growth with these FTSE 250 stars

It comes as little surprise that the Square Mile’s army of brokers expect earnings at Homeserve (LSE: HSV) to explode.

The emergency call-out colossus is making serious waves across the globe, and saw revenues leap 20% during April-September, to £314.3m. Homeserve’s customer base edged 2% higher in its home UK market, while the number of accounts on its books rose 6% and 10% in France and Spain respectively.

But it is in the US where Homeserve really has big plans, and the company intends to increase the number of clients on its books Stateside to 80m from around 49m it has at the moment. The purchase of Utility Service Partners last July is seen as a major step in improving its share of the North American market, and Homeserve has plenty of firepower to keep the acquisitions coming.

The City expects the repairs play to record earnings growth of 18% and 19% in the years to March 2017 and 2018. And I reckon Homeserve’s firm momentum on both sides of the Atlantic is appropriate to slightly-toppy P/E ratios of 22.8 times and 19.1 times.

Fashion favourite

I also reckon rampant demand for Supergroup’s (LSE: SGP) on-trend casualwear offer across developed and emerging markets should underpin explosive profits growth in the coming years.

The number crunchers predict earnings at the Superdry brand owner will climb 17% in the year to April 2017, and by an extra 13% the year after. Consequently the company’s P/E rating falls from 17.6 times for the current period to 15.5 times in fiscal 2018.

And I expect the multiple to keep toppling as Supergroup’s ambitious expansion programme drives the top line. The retailer opened 12 new owned stores in the six months to October alone, and a further 31 franchised and licensed outlets, while new distribution centres in the Europe and the US should allow it to deliver explosive sales growth.

Medical magician

Animal care provider Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LSE: DPH) continues to relentlessly punch record high after record high, the stock peaking at £15.60 per share just last month.

As a consequence, the business carries above-average medium-term P/E ratios, Dechra’s multiples clocking in at 27.7 times and 22.5 times for the periods to June 2017 and 2018 respectively. However, I believe the stock still provides plenty of upside for growth investors.

The Cheshire business saw revenues leap 56% between July and December, Dechra noting that top-line contributions from recent acquisitions like Genera and Apex beat expectations. And these units provide Dechra with stunning sales opportunities looking ahead — indeed, Dechra’s US Putney unit received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its Amoxi-clav generic antibiotic in September, the first major sign-off since takeover.

The City expects earnings at Dechra to soar 29% and 23% in this year and next. And I reckon the company’s exciting pipeline will make it one to watch in the years ahead.

