Brits set to splurge more than £40 BILLION on holidays abroad in 2022!

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last 18 months, British holidaymakers have had to deal with a slew of foreign travel restrictions. With most restrictions now removed, many are eager to make up for lost time. New research shows that a large number are already planning to go on foreign holidays in 2022. Here is the lowdown.

Brits’ holiday plans for 2022: what does the research show?

According to new data from American Express, 2022 is set to be a bumper year for travel. Data from the credit card company shows that half of Brits are planning a trip abroad next year, with one in five (20%) already having made a booking.

The main reason people are booking their travel in advance is that they miss travelling internationally (32%). Meanwhile, 21% say they want to celebrate an occasion they were not able to because of the pandemic, while 16% say they are doing so because they want to take advantage of airline and accommodation offers.

Not everyone is making their bookings early or in advance, however. Of those who are not booking just yet 55% are waiting to see how the pandemic progresses, while a third (33%) are waiting for remaining restrictions to be eased. A further 30% feel that it is way too early to book.

How much are Brits planning to spend on foreign travel?

The survey showed that the average amount travellers are expecting to spend on their 2022 holiday is £1,567. More than a fifth (21%) mentioned that they plan to spend £2,000 or more.

Slightly more than a quarter (27%) said they plan to spend more money on holiday this year than last. Almost half (48%) of these indicated that they are doing so because they miss travelling overseas while 29% said they want to treat themselves.

In total, American Express forecasts that as much as £41.2 billion could be spent by Brits on international holidays next year.

What should you keep in mind if you’re planning to travel abroad?

If you are planning to book a holiday for next year, here are a few tips to ensure a smooth experience and save money.

1. Check FCDO advice for your destination and sign up for alerts

Even if there are no quarantine restrictions or FCDO guidance for the place you plan to visit, there is no guarantee that the situation will not change. Consider signing up to receive country-specific alerts so that you do not miss any important updates.

2. Look for a flexible booking policy

The pandemic has taught us that things can often change fast. It could be a country closing its borders abruptly due to rising Covid-19 cases or the discovery of new variants. Or it might be that someone in your travel party has to quarantine after testing positive.

That’s why it’s a good idea to book a holiday that has a flexible booking policy and that will allow you to modify your travel destination or date, or even cancel the booking.

3. Get travel insurance

Travel insurance can protect you if anything goes wrong before or during your trip. You’ll be covered for everything from cancellations to lost or stolen belongings.

Be sure to read the fine print of your policy to confirm what exactly you are covered for to avoid any unpleasant surprises later on.

4. Go for a package holiday

Aside from travel insurance, booking a package holiday is one of the best ways to protect your travel plans. Package holidays are ATOL protected, which should cover you if a travel firm or airline goes bust before or during your trip.

5. Pay for your holiday with a credit card

Consider paying for your trip with a credit card for the added protection that it offers under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

If you opt for a specialist travel credit card, it will allow you to spend money abroad without incurring the fees that a regular card might charge you for overseas usage.

6. Ensure you have the documents you need

Check that your passport and any other documents you may require are valid for the dates you intend to travel. Allow yourself extra time to renew them if required.

Some countries might require you to have a Covid-19 vaccine certificate. Find out if that applies to where you are going, and make plans to get jabbed if you haven’t already.

Looking for a top-notch travel credit card? Some credit cards can charge foreign transaction fees of up to 3%. To help you sidestep those charges while travelling, we’ve assembled our top-rated travel credit cards that don’t charge you any extra fees when spending abroad. Compare travel credit cards now

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.