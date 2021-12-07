These are the UK locations with the most community spirit

Image source: Getty Images

Buying a house is a complex process that involves many factors. For some people, the sense of community spirit, or how involved people seem to be in community life, is a significant deciding factor.

If this is a key consideration for you, then you’re in luck. Currys and Swann have conducted a study that reveals the best places in the UK for community spirit. Here’s a breakdown of their main findings.

How good is community spirit in the UK right now?

According to Currys and Swann, more Brits across all age groups feel like the level of community spirit in their local area has worsened in their lifetime than improved. This is particularly prevalent among the over-55s, with a third (33%) saying that things have gone downhill, compared with just 23% who think community spirit has improved.

Feelings are split among young people, with 28% believing that community spirit has improved and 26% thinking it has worsened.

Either way, a quarter of Brits say that getting to know people in their local areas is harder now. Worryingly, only 40% feel that people look out for each other.

On the positive side, 16% of people are actively involved in their local community already, with 26% expressing a desire to be more involved.

Also, many Brits feel that the coronavirus pandemic has brought communities together. A healthy 27% say the pandemic has united people, and 18% believe that they now know their neighbours better. On the other hand, 23% believe that it has caused people in the community to become more socially isolated.

What are the best places in the UK for community spirit?

According to Currys and Swann, Plymouth is the best place to invest in a property for community spirit. Nearly 70% (69.4%) of the city’s residents say they get along with their neighbours. In addition to community friendliness, the city also has the most community events of all the cities in the UK.

The city of Belfast in Northern Ireland is the second-best place to invest in a property for community spirit. According to the research, 69% of people in the city get along well with their neighbours.

In third place in Cardiff, where 67.5% of the city’s residents say they get along with those living next door. And 39% of Cardiff’s residents say they socialise with their neighbours, which is higher than in any other city.

Edinburgh is ranked as the fourth best place to invest in a property for community spirit. Here, 67.5% of citizens say they have good relationships with their neighbours, with half (50%) saying that they look out for each other in the local community.

Completing the top five is Liverpool, where 65.1% of locals say they have good relationships with their neighbours.

Norwich, Bristol, Southampton, Glasgow and Leeds all make the top ten.

What other factors are important when choosing an area to buy property?

Naturally, friendly neighbours aren’t the only thing to think about when deciding where to live.

If feeling safe in your neighbourhood is a priority, here are the UK cities with the lowest crime rates, according to the Currys and Swann research.

Rank City Crime rate (per 1,000 people) 1 York 60.6 2 Poole 70.69 3 Swindon 73.04 4 Coventry 74.04 5 Swansea 77.75 6 Telford 84.84 7 Plymouth 85.19 8 Watford 90.21 9 Wolverhampton 91.51 10 Warrington 92.05

Another important factor – perhaps the most important of all – that will inform your decision is cost.

You need to select a location where you can afford to purchase the kind of property you want to live in. City centres are likely to be more expensive than the countryside. Similarly, areas in the South are more expensive than those in the North.

Ultimately, it all comes down to your budget and your personal preferences. The key is to remember that a home is a significant long-term investment, so take your time to think about what’s important to you and what you can afford to pay for it. And then do the necessary research to help you make the best decision possible.

