American Express brings back Shop Small: how to get up to £25 credit back

Image source: Getty Images

American Express cardholders in the UK have a reason to smile. The lender is bringing back its popular ‘Shop Small’ offer to coincide with Small Business Saturday (4 December), a campaign that encourages people to support small businesses in their communities.

Here is everything you need to know about the Shop Small offer, including when it’s starting, the terms and conditions, and how to participate.

How does the American Express Shop Small offer work?

According to American Express, The Shop Small offer aims to “encourage people to show their support for small businesses by shopping small and local.”

From 4 to 15 December 2021, American Express cardmembers will receive a £5 statement credit when they spend £15 or more at participating small businesses in the UK.

How can you enrol for the offer?

The offer does not apply automatically. You have to add it to your card manually by downloading the American Express app or logging into your online account and selecting ‘offers’. Then you need to scroll down to the ‘shop small’ link and click ‘save to card’.

Once you’ve saved the offer to your card, a £5 statement credit will be applied to your account for any eligible purchase.

What are the terms and conditions?

The offer is only available to UK cardmembers and for purchases made in sterling using the card on which the offer is saved. This includes purchases that are made using a card loaded into a mobile payments wallet.

You can receive up to five statement credits per card, but only one per participating retailer. As a result, the most you can earn is £25. Additional cardholders will qualify for the offer separately if they add the offer to the card and make qualifying purchases.

After making a qualifying purchase, the statement credit should appear on your card statement within five days, but it could take up to 90 days from the offer’s end date.

According to Amex, corporate and prepaid cards are not eligible for this offer.

Which businesses are participating in the American Express Shop Small offer?

Once the offer goes live, you will be able to find participating businesses in your area via the Shop Small Map. You can also search by business name.

Eligible businesses will be highlighted with a Shop Small badge.

What if you don’t have an American Express card?

The Shop Small promotion officially begins on 4 December. So, if you don’t already have an Amex card, there’s still time to apply for one and access the offer.

Amex offers a wide variety of cards, each with its own set of perks and benefits. We’ve reviewed and rated some of the top Amex cards to help you narrow down your choices.

Make sure to check if you are eligible before applying, as a rejected application could damage your credit score. As with any credit card, don’t spend more than you can afford. And try to pay off your balance in full at the end of each month to avoid paying interest.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.