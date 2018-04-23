MENU

Best Virgin credit card

Harvey Jones | Monday, 23rd April, 2018

Image source: Getty Images.

Virgin boasts a wide range of market-leading credit card deals, including one of today’s most generous all-round 0% credit cards, with a lengthy interest-free period on both balance transfers and purchases. Virgin Atlantic cards are ideal for regular travellers, who can earn Flying Club miles towards upgrades or companion flights. It also offers one of the best travel credit card deals, with no application fee or monthly charge, and competitive transaction fees in the US and Europe. As a Virgin Money member you get access to a range of offers, including prize draws, holidays and travel offers, entertainment and experience events, and the benefits of cash back credit cards. Virgin can help you play your cards right!

Virgin All-Round Credit Card

Good for: Lengthy combined 0% balance transfers and purchases

Purple Virgin All-Round Credit CardAs its name suggests, this card aims to cover all the bases. Looking for a top balance transfer credit card? You get 30 months. Fancy combining that with one of the UK’s best 0% purchase credit cards? The interest-free credit card period also stretches for 30 months. Interested in cash back credit cards? You get access to a range of Virgin Money offers whenever and wherever you spend. That should cover it!

Balance transfer deal

0% for 30 months with 2.90% fee, on transfers made in first 60 days

Introductory purchases deal

0% for 30 months

Representative APR

18.9% on purchases, subject to status

Annual fee

None

Credit requirement

Good

Cashback or other bonuses

Cash back when you spend through Virgin Money, plus access to a range of Virgin offers

Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card

Good for: Flying Club miles with no annual fee

Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit CardIf you fancy joining the international jet set, the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card lets you hop on board with no annual fee. You can claim 5,000 bonus Flying Club miles with your first purchase, then further miles for every pound you spend. Other benefits include Virgin flight upgrades or companion tickets, and 0% balance transfer credit card benefits for the first six months. Your travel adventures start here!

Balance transfer deal

0% for 6 months with 3% fee

Representative APR

22.9% on purchases, subject to status

Annual fee

None

Credit requirement

Good

Joining bonus

Earn 5,000 bonus Flying Club miles with your first card purchase

Ongoing benefits

0.75 Flying Club miles for every £1 spent on everyday purchases, rising to 1.5 miles per £1 on Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays

Upgrade to Premium or a Companion ticket when spending £20,000 a year

Virgin Money Prepaid Travel MasterCard

Good for: Low cost travel money in the US and Europe

Virgin Money prepaid travel credit cardPrepaid travel cards are taking over the world, as you no longer have to worry about carrying fistfuls of foreign cash, changing travellers cheques, or exchange rate swings. The Virgin Money Prepaid Travel MasterCard can match the best travel credit card offerings, with no application fee or monthly charge. It is also free to load online, using a debit card. You pay 3.5% on foreign purchases or a flat fee of either $2 or €1.50 for foreign cash machine withdrawals. You can load your card with either dollars or euros, locking into prevailing exchange rates at the time. Just remember to order yours at least two weeks before your next foreign jaunt, to make sure it arrives in time for departure.

Application fee

None

Monthly charge

None

Overseas transaction fee

3.5%

Non-sterling cash withdrawal fee

Flat charge of $2 or €1.50 for ATM withdrawals in the currency on your card, otherwise 3.5%

Credit requirement

Instant approval, subject to ID check

Minimum load

$100 or €100 initial, then $50 or €50 on top-ups

Loading charge

Free online debit card top-ups, 2.5% on credit card top-ups

Cashback or other bonuses

Access to Virgin Money customer deals including prize draws, travel benefits and cashback

