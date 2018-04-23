Best Virgin credit card

Virgin boasts a wide range of market-leading credit card deals, including one of today’s most generous all-round 0% credit cards, with a lengthy interest-free period on both balance transfers and purchases. Virgin Atlantic cards are ideal for regular travellers, who can earn Flying Club miles towards upgrades or companion flights. It also offers one of the best travel credit card deals, with no application fee or monthly charge, and competitive transaction fees in the US and Europe. As a Virgin Money member you get access to a range of offers, including prize draws, holidays and travel offers, entertainment and experience…

Virgin boasts a wide range of market-leading credit card deals, including one of today’s most generous all-round 0% credit cards, with a lengthy interest-free period on both balance transfers and purchases. Virgin Atlantic cards are ideal for regular travellers, who can earn Flying Club miles towards upgrades or companion flights. It also offers one of the best travel credit card deals, with no application fee or monthly charge, and competitive transaction fees in the US and Europe. As a Virgin Money member you get access to a range of offers, including prize draws, holidays and travel offers, entertainment and experience events, and the benefits of cash back credit cards. Virgin can help you play your cards right!

Virgin All-Round Credit Card

Good for: Lengthy combined 0% balance transfers and purchases

As its name suggests, this card aims to cover all the bases. Looking for a top balance transfer credit card? You get 30 months. Fancy combining that with one of the UK’s best 0% purchase credit cards? The interest-free credit card period also stretches for 30 months. Interested in cash back credit cards? You get access to a range of Virgin Money offers whenever and wherever you spend. That should cover it!

Balance transfer deal 0% for 30 months with 2.90% fee, on transfers made in first 60 days Introductory purchases deal 0% for 30 months Representative APR 18.9% on purchases, subject to status Annual fee None Credit requirement Good Cashback or other bonuses Cash back when you spend through Virgin Money, plus access to a range of Virgin offers

Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card

Good for: Flying Club miles with no annual fee

If you fancy joining the international jet set, the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card lets you hop on board with no annual fee. You can claim 5,000 bonus Flying Club miles with your first purchase, then further miles for every pound you spend. Other benefits include Virgin flight upgrades or companion tickets, and 0% balance transfer credit card benefits for the first six months. Your travel adventures start here!

Balance transfer deal 0% for 6 months with 3% fee Representative APR 22.9% on purchases, subject to status Annual fee None Credit requirement Good Joining bonus Earn 5,000 bonus Flying Club miles with your first card purchase Ongoing benefits 0.75 Flying Club miles for every £1 spent on everyday purchases, rising to 1.5 miles per £1 on Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays Upgrade to Premium or a Companion ticket when spending £20,000 a year

Virgin Money Prepaid Travel MasterCard

Good for: Low cost travel money in the US and Europe

Prepaid travel cards are taking over the world, as you no longer have to worry about carrying fistfuls of foreign cash, changing travellers cheques, or exchange rate swings. The Virgin Money Prepaid Travel MasterCard can match the best travel credit card offerings, with no application fee or monthly charge. It is also free to load online, using a debit card. You pay 3.5% on foreign purchases or a flat fee of either $2 or €1.50 for foreign cash machine withdrawals. You can load your card with either dollars or euros, locking into prevailing exchange rates at the time. Just remember to order yours at least two weeks before your next foreign jaunt, to make sure it arrives in time for departure.

Application fee None Monthly charge None Overseas transaction fee 3.5% Non-sterling cash withdrawal fee Flat charge of $2 or €1.50 for ATM withdrawals in the currency on your card, otherwise 3.5% Credit requirement Instant approval, subject to ID check Minimum load $100 or €100 initial, then $50 or €50 on top-ups Loading charge Free online debit card top-ups, 2.5% on credit card top-ups Cashback or other bonuses Access to Virgin Money customer deals including prize draws, travel benefits and cashback