10 cheap home-based ideas to keep date night alive

After nearly 50 days in lockdown, even the most devoted of couples are likely to be feeling a little antsy. If your loved one’s trifling little quirks have now become the world’s most exasperating, irritating and mind-blowingly annoying habits – stop. Take a step back and rekindle the romance with these cheap lockdown date night ideas.
1) Cocktail night (or day)
Dust down those ancient bottles you’ve got lurking in the cupboard. Thanks to apps like Mixology and Cocktail Flow, you can now create your very own cocktails with the drinks you already have. Pandemic-tini anyone?
2)…
2) Epic movie marathon
Don’t stop at popcorn. Why not treat yourself to the whole movie experience? Print off movie posters, actually watch a couple of trailers, sort some snacks and indulge with a few pre-film drinks. You could go one step further and theme your screenings or watch your favourite film franchises back to back.
3) Culture club
If movies aren’t your thing or you want to expand your horizons, the Royal Opera House and the National Theatre are streaming performances. If it’s classical music you miss, then the London Symphony Orchestra is playing concerts from their archives.
4) A night in the spare room
If you can’t get to a hotel, bring the hotel to you (sort of). Spending a night in your spare room might sound crazy, but fresh sheets and a different view could be just what you need. You could offer a turndown service and pillow chocolate to make it even more special. For the complete quality hotel experience, visit YouTube for tutorials on how to make your very own towel animal.
5) Double date
Social distancing doesn’t have to mean giving up on your friends. Why not go for a cheap double-date night? Arrange a dinner party or a quiz night, or practise your newfound cocktail making skills over Zoom, Skype or FaceTime.
6) Picnic
Whether you choose to picnic under the stars or in your front room, make it special with candles and music. If you don’t fancy cooking, check out what local take away options are still available despite the lockdown.
7) Camping
Camping doesn’t have to be just about the outdoors, and indoor den building isn’t just for kids. Grab yourself some sheets, pillows and a couple of duvets and you’re all set for a cosy and cheap date night. You could also rediscover old board games or watch your favourite comedies for a chilled and romantic evening for two. You might also consider these great ways of getting out while staying in.
8) Spa day
DIY spa treatments are just the ticket to bring you closer together. If you want to bring the experience to life, draw up a treatment list: foot rubs, back rubs, nail painting and – if you’re feeling brave – waxing. The best thing of all? You won’t have to wait for an appointment.
9) Pudding night
Who says you can’t ditch the main course and move straight to dessert? And what better way to spend lockdown than gorging yourself on pudding, especially if you’ve taken the time to create one together? Otherwise, you could put together a taster menu of puddings you can get hold of during your weekly shop. The only other things you’ll need are a spoon and elasticated trousers.
10) Jigsaw fun
The humble jigsaw is all too easily overlooked but can provide hours of entertainment. Just add wine and snacks for a good old fashioned night in.
Whichever cheap date night idea you decide to try, stay home, stay safe and most importantly – enjoy.
