5 travel planning ideas to consider while waiting for the coronavirus to subside

The current FCO advice is against all but essential international travel. But here are six travel plans you can make while waiting for the coronavirus to subside.

If the coronavirus lockdown has you dreaming of future travel adventures, you could always start your travel planning now. While it’s hard to predict when travel restrictions will be lifted, there are some things you can do to give yourself a head start. It may just scratch that wanderlust itch without you having to leave your sofa.

1. Check your travel vouchers

For many of us the coronavirus pandemic has meant the cancellation of our travel plans. While in some cases people have been able to get full refunds, some travel companies have instead handed out vouchers or credits. So, if you have any travel vouchers, now is a good time to check exactly what you’ve got.

A useful bit of travel planning to do is to make a list of all the travel vouchers you have received. In the list, try to note the following details about each voucher: company name, amount of credit, original confirmation code, expiration or book by date and the customer service phone number. With this information to hand, when travel restrictions are lifted, you can get a head start with booking your travel.

2. Consider an airline credit card

If you’re planning to travel once the coronavirus subsides, maybe look at getting an airline credit card. With an airline credit card you can build up air miles or points through your everyday credit card spending. These points can then be used towards your next flight.

With the likelihood that travel restrictions won’t be fully lifted until at least the end of 2020, this will give you plenty of time to build a healthy points balance. However, don’t be tempted to overspend. These cards typically come with a high APR. So you’ll only feel the real benefit of building up a points total if you make sure you have no outstanding balances.

3. Set up a travel fund

The coronavirus can’t stop us planning our travels, or saving for them. Setting up a travel fund can give you a focus for your money. And when travel restrictions are lifted, it may mean that you can pay for your next trip in full.

You could set up a separate savings account for your travel fund. Or you could consider a currency prepaid card. Cards from the likes of Revolut and Caxton FX allow you to top up the balance on your card. Then, when it is time to travel, you can use the card abroad without being charged.

4. Check your passport

One valuable bit of travel planning to do for after the coronavirus subsides is to check when your passport is due for renewal.

Most countries require you to have at least six months left on your passport in order to visit. So while you may have been fine for travel this summer, it could be that your passport will have expired by the time you’re able to travel again.

While it may be depressing to think that your passport won’t be getting any use this year, just think of the benefit of having all your travel admin done. Then there won’t be anything to stop you once it’s safe to travel again.

5. Get some inspiration

For me, one of the best parts of travel is the planning. I love to pore over guidebooks and maps and think of the next trip I could take.

So if you are planning for post-coronavirus travel, maybe take a look through some of your old travel photos to get some inspiration. Or check out the wealth of travel blogs available to give you some ideas of where to go once coronavirus subsides.

Instagram also provides some top tips. If you have a specific area, hotel or resort in mind; follow their Instagram pages and their hashtags. This will take you down a rabbit hole of travel ideas that will help while away the hours during lockdown.