What is an ‘essentials box’, and what is inside?

Recently, we’ve seen the ‘essentials box’ being offered by supermarkets for home delivery. These are intended to help vulnerable customers or those who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

What can I expect from an essentials box?

Some supermarkets are putting together a pre-selected collection of everyday household items. These may include goods like tinned food, and carbs such as rice, pasta and bread. You might also see some places include teabags (with accompanying biscuits, of course) and, yes, toilet paper!

Aldi and Home Bargains have focused on non-perishable goods, while Morrisons and M&S also offer food boxes full of…