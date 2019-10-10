5 best family travel blogs of 2019

We have taken a look at some of the most popular, diverse and interesting family travel blogs, and here are our top five picks.

The internet is full of advice, but maybe there’s just a bit too much. Sometimes, all you need is a little guidance from someone who has been there and done that – especially when it comes to travelling with kids. And that’s where family travel blogs can make all the difference. They can offer you a large dose of inspiration alongside practical travel tips and reviews.

The internet is full of advice, but maybe there’s just a bit too much. Sometimes, all you need is a little guidance from someone who has been there and done that – especially when it comes to travelling with kids. And that’s where family travel blogs can make all the difference. They can offer you a large dose of inspiration alongside practical travel tips and reviews.

We have taken a look at some of the most popular, diverse and interesting family travel blogs, and here are our top five picks.

Mini Travellers

With a strong social media following, and voted one of the top 10 blogs at the 2019 Vuelio awards (honouring the top ‘influencers’ in the country), Mini Travellers is a popular family travel blog that shares ideas for holidays and day trips, while also providing reviews of theatre productions and must-have equipment for family holidays. It follows Karen, her husband Matt and their three children on their adventures to places ranging from the African plains to a cottage in Lochinver, Scotland.

The blog provides information about a range of destinations, but also focuses on practical products that are needed for certain types of travelling. Here, you can find posts such as ‘Shoes recommended by Mini Travellers’ and ‘Children’s book recommendations’. All posts are accompanied by beautiful photography, which helps to bring the scene to life. You can even download some free printable travel games to take with you on your next adventure.

Tin Box Traveller

If you are looking for a blog that will not only take you along on trips through the UK and Europe, but also provide you with tips and even packing lists, then Tin Box Traveller is one to check out. Written by Claire, a mum of two and married to a Royal Navy officer, the blog follows the family (and their dog) on all types of holidays from glamping and camping to city breaks and resort holidays.

It’s not just holidays that are covered. This blog includes a wealth of information on family days out, which are neatly categorised into regional areas. Posts cover everything from ‘Bedruthan Steps with kids – how easy is it?’ to ‘48 hours in Barcelona with a baby’. What this blog also excels at is providing tips for the reality of travelling with children, plus packing lists for different types of breaks away that can be referred to again and again.

Our Bucket List Lives

Started by Suzy McCullough in 2016, following her father’s cancer diagnosis, Our Bucket List Lives covers goals and ideas and provides inspiration for travel adventures. Supported by a team of writers, Suzy covers days out, entertainment, lifestyle, travel tips and more. You can view the ‘family bucket list’ of 400+ activities and destinations, or simply browse for information about days out in the UK and holidays to places such as Lapland and Gran Canaria. If you are after some Disney advice, this blog has a section dedicated to all things Disney, including recommendations for the best park attractions and restaurant reviews.

One Tiny Leap

Written by a family who previously lived in Lisbon, but who now travel through Japan, New Zealand and the USA, One Tiny Leap gives you stunning visuals alongside anecdotes, guides and reviews. Maria includes posts covering the planning process, travel from the point of view of her six-year-old son and handy weekend guides for city breaks. Understandably, there is a wealth of information on this blog about travel in Portugal, but this is balanced with coverage of a range of other destinations – some closer to home and some on the other side of the world.

Katie Ellison

Previously known as Mummy, Daddy and Me Makes Three, this newly branded blog from Katie Ellison follows her travels with her three children – Maddie, Lottie and Wren – and her husband Jon. If you are looking for inspiration for big travel ideas, then take a look through the family’s recent North American road trips covering California, Canada, North Western American and the Florida Keys. There are posts focusing on day trips to places like Amsterdam and visiting Dubai during Ramadan. Katie also has a YouTube channel which includes videos of her travels, bringing her family escapades to life and inspiring viewers to start planning their own adventures.