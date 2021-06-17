When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be across two days starting at 12am on 21 June and ending at 11:59pm on 22 June. The event promises to provide a bonanza of deals, but you’ll have to be a Prime member to access them. If you don’t have a Prime membership, the good news is that Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day marks the online platform’s birthday. It was first celebrated back in 2015 when the shopping behemoth turned 20.

The very first Amazon Prime Day took place in nine countries – the United States, Canada, the UK, Spain, France, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Japan. In 2021, the event will run in 20 countries including the UAE, Brazil, Singapore, and Australia.

How much can I save on Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 promises ‘epic deals’. These include up to 40% off Amazon devices and up to 50% off their TV and movies streaming service, Prime Video.

You can also save 95% on Amazon Kids+, with three months at just 99p. This gives you access to a range of kids’ videos, books and games. But that’s not all. You can even save money off your Amazon grocery shop and up to 20% on third-party gift cards and handmade items.

The handmade angle is one that Amazon is keen to push this year. The company is promising to spend more than $100 million (around £71 million) promoting small and independent businesses on the platform.

What deals are available on Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Like most ‘epic’ offers, it’s only a great deal if you really need (or want) something. Here’s a handful of the deals on offer (which are already live):

As part of the Prime Day event, Amazon is also offering four months of free Amazon Music. Plus, you can get a £5 Kindle book credit if you spend £15 on more on Kindle digital books.

There are a plethora of other offers, including their time-limited Lightning Deals and an Under £15 range.

Last year, international bestsellers included the Amazon Echo Dot, iRobot Roomba vacuum and a Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet. It’s likely more items will be added as we get closer to Prime Day.

How much does Amazon make on Prime Day?

A lot. And those sales grow every year. Figures from Statista show that in 2020, global Amazon Prime Day sales came to $10.4 billion (around £7.3 billion).

Prime Day 2020 also saw record-breaking sales of $3.5 billion (£2.4 billion) for many of the small and medium third-party merchants on the platform.

Last year, Amazon shoppers worldwide also saved a not too shabby $1.4 billion (£992 million). But whether this year’s deals are enough to fuel consumer appetite to grow sales year on year remains to be seen.

