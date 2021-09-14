18-34-year-olds most uncomfortable discussing money

Image source: Getty Images

Money is a tricky topic of conversation for many young Brits according to research by alternative banking solution Suits Me. But why is it so difficult to chat about? And how do you make those awkward conversations less daunting? Let’s take a look.

Do we really hate discussing money?

According to the research, yes, we do. Here are some highlights:

Only 13% of 18-34-year-olds feel comfortable talking about their finances

A whopping 16% of Brits won’t ask people to pay them back if they lend them money

A quarter (25%) of Brits feel awkward calling out family or friends who don’t pay their share on nights out

What can we take from this? Well, it seems that a large number of us find talking about money difficult. Why is it such an awkward topic of conversation, though?

Why do Brits hate chatting about their finances?

There’s no single reason why money conversations are tricky. However, here are some common reasons why you might find money a difficult talking point:

If you lend money, it’s probably to a friend or relative. Asking for the money back might feel like you’re pressuring them, which can lead to strained relationships.

You could think it looks like you ‘need’ the money back if you ask for it. If you find chatting about money awkward, then you might not want your friends or relatives to think you’re in financial difficulty.

If you lent someone money a while ago, you could feel awkward asking for it back now. You might think you shouldn’t need to ask for it back in the first place!

Money is a tricky subject in the UK, but it’s crucial you learn how to talk about it. Why? Well, if you’re struggling financially, your friends and family might be able to help you figure out a solution.

Additionally, if you’re in debt because you lent someone money that they haven’t paid back, you could:

Miss paying your own bills, such as credit card bills

Damage your credit score

Struggle to manage your budget

Financial worries can have consequences, so it’s important you reach out if you’re not coping.

How should you talk about money?

Okay, so we know that talking about money matters, but how do you handle those awkward conversations? Well, while talking about finances is never easy, here are some tips to make it less difficult:

If you lend someone cash, be sure they know it is actually a loan and not a gift.

Clarify how the person will pay you back. For example, maybe they can pay you back a set amount each week for a number of weeks.

Set an end date so you’re both clear on how long the loan will last.

Be honest about your own finances. If you can’t lend anything, don’t feel pressured to do so.

If someone asks you for money regularly, chat about how else they might get more cash. For example, maybe they could look for a new job or turn a hobby into a side hustle.

Remember: don’t lend to anyone unless you can afford it and you trust them to pay you back.

Takeaway

If you’re uncomfortable discussing money, you’re not alone. However, by avoiding these conversations, you could place yourself in financial difficulty – and strain your personal relationships. If you lend someone cash, don’t be afraid to check they can pay it back. And if you’re paying more than your fair share on a night out, don’t feel awkward about calling your friends or family out on it!

Finally, remember that if you’re struggling with financial worries, you don’t need to suffer alone. If you’re not comfortable talking to friends or family about your finances, there are several organisations you can reach out to for help.

Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.