How much does in-home care cost?

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



If you or someone close to you is struggling to complete everyday tasks, it might be worth considering in-home care. If you are wondering how much in-home care costs, this article has some answers.

Do I need in-home care?

You may be wondering whether you need in-home care for your particular situation. In-home care can be used for the following:

To help someone that is elderly

To care for someone after a hospital stay

Help someone with a long-term illness or disability

It can be used in situations where your home is safe for you to live in or can be adapted to make it safe.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

What can an in-home carer do?

The NHS makes a distinction between homecare and home help.

A home carer is there to assist you with personal tasks. They can help you with lots of things:

Getting out of bed

Washing and dressing

Using the toilet

Preparing food and drink

Collecting prescriptions and taking medication

Going shopping

Getting out and about

Getting settled and ready for bed

A home help will assist with domestic tasks, including:

Cleaning

Washing dishes

Laundry

Gardening

How do I access in-home care?

You can consult your GP or district nurse who can make a referral for an assessment with your permission.

If you are soon to be discharged from hospital, then the hospital staff can arrange for homecare services on your behalf during your rehabilitation. A social worker will follow up on this and assist in planning your future care if necessary.

How much does it cost for in-home care?

If you want to pay yourself and you are wondering how much your in-home care will cost, you can expect to pay around £15 to £25 per hour. The cost varies depending on your location.

If you are paying for your own homecare you will be classed as self-funding and you will need to make your own arrangements.

You can contact the UK Homecare Association for details about homecare providers that follow their code of practice.

Will the local council cover the cost of my in-home care?

Your local council will need to undertake a care needs assessment to establish that you need in-home care.

If they agree, you will be means-tested. This takes into account your income and savings, but it does not take into account the value of your property if you own one.

The amount the local council will pay is as follows:

If your income and savings are more than £23,250, the local council will pay nothing and you will self-fund your care.

For income and savings of between £14,250 and £23,250, the local council will contribute to your care.

If you have less than £14,250 in income and savings, the local council will pay the total cost of your in-home care.

The tax-free ISA deadline is approaching! If you’ve not made the most of this year’s ISA allowance of £20,000 you have until midnight on 5th April before the allowance resets. A stocks and shares ISA could be a great tax-free way of investing for the future. To help you make a good choice, MyWalletHero’s experts have reviewed and ranked some of the UK’s top stocks and shares ISAs. Compare stocks and shares ISAs now Keep in mind that tax rules can change, and the value of any benefits depends on your personal circumstances.

Can I get financial support to pay for my in-home care?

Yes. There are some benefits that are available depending on your circumstances. They do not take into account any income or savings, so you don’t have to be means-tested. They are as follows:

Attendance Allowance

If you are over State Pension age and need in-home help due to illness or disability, you could be eligible.

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

This is for anyone that needs in-home help and is under the State Pension age.

Carers allowance

If you have a carer that looks after you for at least 35 hours per week and receives certain benefits, they can apply for this allowance.

Further information on the Attendance Allowance, the Personal Independence Payment and the Carers Allowance is available from the gov.uk website.

Take home

If you think you or someone close to you needs help but you are concerned about the cost of in-home care, it’s important to ask for help sooner rather than later. Your GP is a good place to start, but you can also contact Age Concern for further information.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up