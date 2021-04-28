4 ways to sell old furniture

Image source: Getty Images.

Looking to sell old furniture to make some money? While you might think nobody is going to want your old kitchen table or second-hand bookcase, the truth is that there’s a booming market for old furniture out there.

Some people buy second-hand furniture to save money, others do it to save things from going to the rubbish tip. Old furniture can be chic and sometimes very valuable. Often it can be upcycled and given a new lease of life, making it valuable for years to come.

Is selling old furniture worth it?

Selling your old furniture can have many benefits. First and foremost:

You don’t have to worry about getting rid of it when you replace it with something new.

You can also get a few pounds to offset the cost of your replacement furniture.

The life of the furniture will be extended by the person buying it. It may be perfect for their needs or they may upcycle it for a new purpose.

In the case of limited-edition, exclusive or antique furniture, you can actually make quite a bit of money.

While in the past you were limited to local shops to sell your pieces, you can now easily sell your used furniture online.

How can I sell my old furniture fast?

Give these tips a try to improve your chances of selling your furniture quickly.

1. Price items appropriately

While it’s hard to let something go for just a fraction of what you paid for it, overpriced items just won’t sell. Customised pieces don’t necessarily have special value either and just because you spent money reupholstering a chair doesn’t mean you’ll get that money back when you sell it.

Signs of wear and tear will also affect the price of an item. Be reasonable when deciding on a price, especially if you’re selling just standard contemporary pieces rather than antiques.

2. Start with the basics

Facebook Marketplace is one of the most popular websites to sell things online, so it may be best to start there. Take clear pictures and add measurements to make the post more attractive. List any noticeable issues with the item you’re trying to sell.

Facebook’s ‘Buy and Sell’ groups in your area are another great option and might lead to a faster sale since the people who will see the ad already live in your area.

3. Try other online platforms

After Facebook, Gumtree is perhaps the most popular site around for selling everything you can think of, including old furniture. It takes minutes to list something, and you can always come back later and edit the post (and lower the price) if you need to.

Preloved is also a great site to list furniture. They even have a special section for antiques if you think your furniture qualifies. Even better, listings are free, so there’s nothing lost if the items don’t sell.

4. Use speciality sites to sell expensive old furniture

Have pieces that you think are particularly valuable? Thrifted is a great place to sell premium brand items that are in excellent condition. Your items are even picked up directly from your home.

Pearlly offers free valuations of high-end and designer furniture and will also collect any items they’re willing to buy.

