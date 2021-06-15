Covid-19: How many people can I have at my wedding?

Image source: Getty Images

Many happy couples have had to reschedule their big day several times over the past year. The news of a delay in the easing of lockdown restrictions could have been further cause for concern. But Boris Johnson’s announcement brought good news for couples. Let’s take a look at how many people you can have at your wedding from 21 June.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Can weddings go ahead?

Weddings have been allowed to go ahead in England since the last easing of restrictions. But the number of guests was limited to 30. Understandably, a lot of couples therefore wanted to postpone their nuptials until they could have all of their loved ones attend.

Under the initial roadmap, 21 June was supposed to be the day when all restrictions were lifted. But the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in England has led to this being delayed until 19 July.

When this was first touted as a possibility, the wedding industry was up in arms about the potential losses. And it seems that the newly married prime minister has paid heed to these warnings.

What are the new wedding rules?

The question on most affianced couple’s lips is ‘how many people can I have at my wedding?’

As we have seen all along with the pandemic, each of the devolved nations in the UK has its own ideas.

This article focuses on changes in England because the guidelines have changed following the prime minister’s announcement. If you want to know what the rules are in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland then head to their respective government pages.

So, in England, from 21 June more than 30 guests will be able to attend a wedding. In fact, there is no set maximum number of guests that can be invited.

However, venues must still comply with social distancing rules. This may limit how many people they can host. It will also mean that they will need to provide table service. So the comeback of the traditional wedding table buffet may have to wait a bit longer.

Meanwhile, if you want to hold a wedding in a private setting – such as a garden – then you will need to complete a risk assessment to determine how many people can attend safely.

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

What can I do if my wedding has been affected by Covid-19?

According to guidance by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), if your wedding can’t go ahead because of lockdown restrictions, you are entitled to a refund and aren’t liable for future payments.

However, it is best to check with your venue if you think your wedding won’t be able to take place.

You may find that you can’t recoup the full amount as a venue or supplier could withhold money spent on costs they can’t recover. If this is the case, then they must give you a full cost breakdown.

What you may also find is that your wedding insurance does not cover coronavirus-related losses.

But the good news is that if you have paid by credit card, then you can claim up to £30,000 per supplier under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

Reviewed and rated 4 stars out of 5 by MyWalletHero Need a financial adviser? Get a free initial review lasting up to 1 hour, plus £50 off any follow-up advice. MyWalletHero has sourced you a £50 discount off the cost of advice when you find an independent or whole-of-market financial adviser through Unbiased.co.uk*. All advisers are FCA-regulated, qualified and give fully unbiased advice. To find yourself an adviser fast and for free – use the Unbiased matching tool. Find an adviser now! *This is an offer from one of our affiliate partners. For more information on why and how we work with partners, click here.