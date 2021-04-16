4 free career aptitude tests

Image source: Getty Images

When we were little, most of us thought about what we’d like to be ‘when we grow up’. Sadly, our dreams don’t always become reality. So, if you’re stuck in a rut and want to find a new job, taking a free career aptitude test could help. Here’s what they can tell you and how you might benefit.

What is a career aptitude test?

It’s basically a quiz that can help you find jobs and careers that suit your personality, interests and values.

Typically, you’ll answer a series of questions that gauge what you like and don’t like doing. Questions are usually phrased in a way to get you to think about different roles and working environments. For example, you could be asked:

What you’d rather be, for instance, a wildlife expert or an accountant

Whether you like working alone or within a team

If you like to work with tools and machinery

What’s more important to you, for example, facts or ideals

Career aptitude tests have been around for decades. Who invented them is up for debate. They work to the principle that certain skills and personality traits lend themselves to some careers more than others. And it makes sense – after all, if you’re an introvert, you’re unlikely to enjoy being a salesperson with a quota of people you need to speak to.

Which free career aptitude test should I use?

There are lots of free career aptitude tests available online, so you really don’t need to pay for one. And in the interests of research, I took a few of them to see how useful they were. Here’s what I found:

This service offers two tests. I did the skills assessment test that asks multiple-choice questions and takes around 10 minutes. This is a general test that helps you identify interests, motivations and preferences.

The job choices at the end are very detailed with estimated salaries and average working hours. Overall, I thought this was the best career aptitude test. It was quick, accurate and gave useful information.

This test uses pictures and you have to choose the ones you like the look of, which makes it interesting. At the end, the test tells you what personality type you are.

There are six personalities in total and your overall type will be made up of elements of each. Job ideas are also provided. Interestingly, the careers highlighted for me were almost identical to the ones suggested by the National Careers Service test.

Answering just 24 questions gives you quite a detailed (and accurate) assessment of your interests and your preferred working style (designated by colours). There’s also a list of recommended careers.

Unlike the National Careers Service result, the list of jobs was huge which made it feel more like hedging your bets rather than giving you information that could help you make a decision.

UCAS offers advice on higher education and manages university admissions, so it makes sense for them to offer a career aptitude test. When you’ve taken the quiz, you’re given a personality type represented by an animal (I was a polar bear).

Despite the personality traits being fairly accurate, I felt the list of suitable jobs was completely random (joining the navy was one of them), but maybe I’ve just missed my calling.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our new Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. Our latest tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Will I benefit from a free career aptitude test?

Aptitude tests aren’t the careers equivalent of a crystal ball. You’re unlikely to magically discover the job of your dreams. Career tests can give you a very good idea of the types of industries that would suit your personality and interests.

They’re also great for focusing on your strengths and weakness and can genuinely help you narrow down your options. You may even be surprised and find roles and career paths you’d never even considered.

If you’re really stuck for direction and want some concrete, tailored advice, you can consult a careers advisor. The National Careers Service, which is run by the government, offers an advisory service that you can access via webchat or by calling 0800 100 900.

If you decide to make a switch, here are four great money moves to keep your finances in check.

Join our mailing list If you’re looking for more ways to make your money work for you, why not sign up for MyWalletHero’s email newsletter? You’ll receive our team’s top money-saving tips, lifestyle hacks and handy personal finance ‘must-knows’ – delivered straight to your inbox… Just enter your email address below to sign up now: Sign Up