Green list countries: Here’s where you can go on holiday

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has unveiled the government’s green list of countries and territories you can travel to from 17 May 2021 without the need to quarantine on return. We look at these countries and territories and what this means for your travel.

What does ‘green list country’ mean?

A green list country is a destination that the government has identified as having a low risk of Covid-19. This is most likely due to a reduction in Covid-19 cases in the country. Since the country isn’t Covid-free, Covid tests are still mandatory. If your tests are negative, quarantine isn’t compulsory after arriving back in England.

Which countries are on the green list?

Currently, only 12 countries and territories are on the green list:

1. Portugal

2. Israel

3. Singapore

4. Australia

5. New Zealand

6. Brunei

7. Iceland

8. Gibraltar

9. Falkland Islands

10. Faroe Islands

11. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

12. St Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island

These countries and territories will move to the green list from the amber list at 4am on 17 May. If you happen to arrive in England from one of these countries or territories before then, amber list rules will apply.

Will the countries on the green list change?

Countries and territories can move between lists if conditions change. The government recommends that you sign up for email alerts for notifications when changes occur.

The government plans to review the lists every three weeks, meaning that there could be changes in June. If you’re planning a holiday, it might be wise to consider travel insurance with Covid-19 cover.

You may also want to keep your holiday costs as low as possible by choosing a holiday company offering cheap Covid tests and free insurance.

What does the green list mean for travel?

The government has stated that people from England should not travel to red or amber list countries or territories for leisure purposes. However, with the green list unveiled, you can find countries and territories to visit.

If you are planning a trip, note that even if a country is on the green list, it doesn’t mean it’s allowing visitors. It is important to find out what the country requires from visitors.

If you’re travelling to England from a green list country, the government requires you to complete a passenger locator form, take a Covid test three days before departing for England and book and pay for a day 2 Covid test. The day 2 Covid test is taken on or before day two after you arrive in England. You don’t have to quarantine if your test is negative.

What are the red and amber list rules for entering England?

If you have been in or through an amber or red list country in the 10 days before you arrive in England, you still have to complete a passenger locator form and take a Covid test 3 days before departing for England. However, you might need to quarantine for 10 days and book and pay for 2 Covid tests: a day 2 test and a day 8 test.

If you’re travelling from a red list country, you must quarantine in a managed quarantine hotel. However, if you are from an amber list country, you can quarantine at home or in the place you are staying.

