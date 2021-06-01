Revealed: Britain’s greenest property hotspots

Source: Getty Images

The Body Shop has researched UK towns and cities to find the greenest property hotspots for those looking to escape London and work from home close to a nature haven. The good news is that many of the property hotspots identified are just a short train ride away from the city.

The research was based upon the five key factors: urban green space per person, air quality, noise pollution, the number of nearby forests and parks and the number of walking trails. We take a look.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

Why are flats not selling in London?

The pandemic and measures set to slow down its spread have seen most peoples’ daily lives affected. Some tenants moved back home to live with their families, while others started looking for homes with private outdoor spaces. This indicates the need for freedom to cope with lockdowns and restrictions.

Considering factors like urban green space per person, air quality, noise pollution, the number of forests and walking trails might be more important than ever. That’s why the market for rented houses is moving quicker than that for rented flats. It’s also why you might need to find the greenest property hotspots to rent or buy.

Britain’s 10 greenest property hotspots

The Body Shop has shared Britain’s greenest property hotspots. You can find the full list on their website. We take a look at the top 10.

Rank Town/city Air quality (Score closest to 0) Urban noise pollution (% of population impacted) Urban greenspace per person (sq. metres) Number of parks/forests (in county) Number of walking trails (in county) 1 Plymouth 3.11 41% 25.6 54 30 2 Torbay 3.11 52% 34.8 54 30 3 Exeter 3.11 52% 26.6 54 30 4 Bournemouth 3.11 51% 15.7 54 30 5 York 2.79 54% 45.7 53 24 6 Thanet 3.11 59% 29.1 66 18 7 Medway 3.11 65% 35.8 66 18 8 Swansea 2.57 48% 520.0 13 1 9 Aberdeen 1.98 124% 295.0 33 4 10 Lincoln 2.86 40% 37.1 52 7

According to the results, Plymouth is the best city for escaping into nature, with 54 parks and forests and 30 walking trails. It’s followed by the south-western towns of Torbay, Exeter and Bournemouth.

The Body Shop also looked into the viability of living in a green hotspot and working in London. The research shows that train travel from London Paddington to Plymouth costs from £22 and takes an average of three and a half hours.

It might also be worth your while to consider Kingston Upon Hull, Milton Keynes and Cardiff if you love the quiet. The residents are the least affected by noise pollution. Additionally, Scotland seems to be the home to the cities with the cleanest air. Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow all scored highly in this category.

Cities in the north of England are also represented, with York and Lincoln making the top ten, scoring well for air quality and the number of parks and forests nearby.

Where are the best walks in the UK?

The Body Shop analysed Trip Advisor data to identify the cities in the UK with the highest number of walking trails. They identified Exeter, Torbay, Bournemouth, Plymouth and York. The South West Coast path, Durdle Door and the White Nothe Circular walk were recognised as among the top-rated walking trails.

It might also be important to note that Medway and Thanet have the highest number of forests and parks just a short journey away. Additionally, according to Trip Advisor, Sandwich Wildlife Park, Orlestone Forest Nature Reserve, Southampton Common and Wildgrounds Nature are top rated.

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!