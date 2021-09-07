E10 fuel: is my car compatible?

Image source: Getty Images

E10 fuel hit UK petrol stations recently. But what is it? And is this new eco-friendly fuel compatible with your vehicle? Well, here’s what we know so far.

What is E10 fuel?

E10 fuel is a new type of unleaded petrol. Unlike the usual E5 petrol, which contains 5% ethanol and 95% unleaded petrol, E10 contains 10% ethanol and 90% petrol. As a result, E10 petrol is a little greener than E5, because it uses fewer fossil fuels and produces lower carbon emissions.

In fact, according to the UK government, using E10 petrol could cut transport carbon emissions by 750,000 tonnes each year.

Is my car compatible with E10 fuel?

The easiest way to check your car’s compatibility is to use the E10 petrol checker on the gov.uk website. Just select your car manufacturer and the tool will tell you which cars are compatible – and which are not.

Most petrol cars built after 2011 can use E10 fuel.

The majority of cars made between 2002 and 2010 are compatible.

However, that leaves a huge number of cars that may be incompatible, including classic and vintage cars. If you’re unsure, contact your car dealership or a local garage for advice.

What happens if my car is not compatible?

Don’t worry, you can still access E5 petrol at large filling stations. Just select the ‘super’ unleaded pump. But bear in mind that it’s probably more expensive than regular petrol because it’s the premium grade option.

Have you accidentally used E10 fuel and your car’s incompatible? Don’t panic – it shouldn’t damage your vehicle if you only use it once. Simply fill up on super unleaded the next time you visit the petrol station.

It’s best not to use E10 repeatedly if your vehicle’s incompatible, as this could damage your car.

How does E10 fuel affect my car insurance?

Well, most UK drivers shouldn’t notice any impact on their car insurance. However, there are exceptions worth noting:

Since classic cars shouldn’t use E10, your insurer might not pay for any damage caused by the petrol. So, if you have classic car insurance, contact your provider and ask them what the changes mean for you.

If you have an older car (think pre-2011), double-check whether it’s compatible with E10 fuel. Again, your insurer might not cover any damage sustained if you decide to regularly use E10 rather than E5.

Are you concerned about how the new petrol affects your car insurance? It’s always worth contacting your insurer to ask how it impacts your policy.

Takeaway

Although many cars are compatible with E10 petrol, this new fuel is not suitable for all vehicles. If you’re unsure whether your car is compatible, use the E10 fuel checker on the gov.uk website.

For the most part, switching to E10 petrol won’t affect your car insurance policy. However, if you use the wrong fuel type for your car, and it happens to damage your vehicle’s parts, there’s always the chance your insurance won’t cover the damage. Check with your insurance provider for more details.

Are you looking for new car insurance? It’s always worth spending some time shopping around for the best quote. Check out price comparison sites like Confused.com or MoneySuperMarket for a range of quotes to compare.

About the author Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.