Deliveroo partners with American Express for £10 monthly vouchers

There’s great news for holders of the American Express Preferred Rewards Gold Credit card. Amex has partnered with online food delivery company Deliveroo to give cardholders vouchers worth up to £10 each month when they spend at Deliveroo on their Gold Card.

Here is everything you need to know about this handy offer and how you can take advantage of it.

What is the Amex-Deliveroo offer?

Deliveroo is a popular food ordering app that allows customers to order their favourite takeaways and have them delivered to their front doors.

Under this new partnership with Amex, when you order on Deliveroo and pay with your Gold Card, you will be eligible for two £5 vouchers per month, worth £10 per month in total.

The vouchers will come in the form of a statement credit on your monthly statement.

They come in two £5 instalments via two separate transactions on Deliveroo per month. This means that you will have to order through Deliveroo at least twice a month to get the full £10 statement credit. You cannot get the £10 statement credit from one transaction.

Also, the offer only applies to primary cards, not supplementary cards.

Other terms, payment restrictions and future communications about this benefit will apply.

Do I have to sign up for the Amex-Deliveroo offer?

Yes. The offer is not automatically applied.

To receive the benefit, you have to add it to your card through the Amex ‘offers’ tab on the mobile app or the Amex website.

When you get to the ‘offers’ tab, simply click on the ‘save to card’ option. The offer will then be added to your card. You only need to do it once; it will then remain on your card for as long as the offer is valid.

How long will the offer last?

The Amex-Deliveroo offer is due to expire on 6 May 2023, or two years from now. Therefore, if you take advantage of the benefit for the full two years, you stand to save £240 on your Deliveroo orders.

What else do I get with the Amex Preferred Rewards Gold card?

The Amex Preferred Rewards Gold Card is one of American Express’s premium cards, offering a slew of lucrative rewards and benefits.

The card is especially appealing to beginners, owing to the massive welcome bonus of 20,000 points when you spend £3,000 in your first three months of card membership. Additionally, the annual fee of £140 is waived for the first year of membership.

Cardholders can also earn an additional 10,000 points each year when they spend at least £15,000 within the 12-month period of their card anniversary.

Another advantage of Amex is that, in addition to being able to use your points to make purchases at eligible merchants, you can also transfer them to other loyalty programmes such as British Airways Executive Club or Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.

For example, you can convert your Amex Membership Rewards points to Avios, which you could then possibly redeem for a free flight.

To find out more about other great perks and rewards offered by the Amex Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card, as well as how the card stacks up in general, check out our comprehensive review.

