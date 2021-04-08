3 Barclaycard Rewards credit card alternatives

Image source: Getty Images

Here at MyWalletHero, our number one goal is to help you find the best offers to improve your finances. You may have landed on this page because you are interested in getting a Barclaycard Rewards credit card. Or you may be in the market for a new rewards credit card and want to assess your options.

We are here to give you the lowdown on the Barclaycard Rewards credit card – and three alternative cards that may have also caught your eye.

Who doesn’t love getting some sort of perk? Earning cashback or points just by using your credit card can give your finances an extra little boost. But choosing one that suits your spending habits is important.

The Barclaycard Rewards credit card keeps it simple. Cashback for spend, and no annual fee.

Let’s take a look at the details:

0.25% cashback on all spending

No non-sterling transaction fees

No annual fee

With no annual fee, you can feel the benefit of the cashback offer immediately. While the cashback yield isn’t top of the market, there aren’t many cashback offers around. So even with its relatively low level of cashback, the Barclaycard Rewards card is still worth a look.

Click here to read our full review.

Cards that offer a welcome bonus can help you to start your rewards earning journey. So you may be pleased to hear that the American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday credit card offers a higher rate of cashback for the first three months and has no annual fee.

Let’s take a look at what you get:

5% cashback for the first 3 months (up to £100, subject to eligibility)

0.5% cashback after the first 3 months (if you spend £1 to £5,000)

1% cashback after the first 3 months with spending above £5,000

No annual fee

There is one little catch with this card. Yes, there is a welcome offer and a higher rate of cashback compared to the Barclaycard Rewards card. But you must spend at least £3,000 a year in order to qualify for cashback. If you don’t hit that level of spending during a 12-month period, then you get nothing at all – not even the welcome bonus.

Click here to read our full review.

When Santander says all in one, it really means all in one. With this card, you don’t need to choose between interest-free offers or cashback. You can get them both.

Let’s break it down:

0.5% cashback on all purchases

0% interest for 26 months on balance transfers

No balance transfer fee during promotional period

0% interest for 20 months on purchases

Special cashback offers up to 15% with Retailer Offers

Card fee of £3 per month (£36 annually)

The Santander All In One credit card ticks more than just the rewards credit card box. Not only do you get a higher rate of cashback than with the Barclaycard Rewards card, but you also get 0% interest on balance transfers and purchases for a decent length of time.

However, you do have a monthly fee to contend with. So the rewards need to outweigh the cost of having the card.

Click here to read our full review.

If you are interested in maximising your cashback rewards, then the American Express Platinum Cashback credit card could help you with that. However, it’s worth knowing from the get-go that it’s a card best suited to big spenders.

Here’s what you get:

5% cashback for the first 3 months (up to £125, subject to eligibility)

1% cashback after the first 3 months if you spend £1 to £10,000

1.25% cashback after the first 3 months if you spend above £10,000

Annual fee of £25

There is no limit on cashback earned, so if you tend to spend big on your credit card, you could really reap the rewards. As you can see, the higher rate of cashback is only unlocked after you spend more than £10,000.

The card has a £25 annual fee, so you need to take into account the initial expenditure when looking at what level of cashback you are likely to earn.

Click here to read our full review.

