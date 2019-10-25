This FTSE 100 tech stock is my favourite dividend growth bet
What defines a great dividend stock, in my opinion, isn’t just its yield or how often it pays out dividends, but rather its consistency.
In my never-ending quest for a solid passive income, I’ve come to the conclusion that companies with a hefty profit margin, durable competitive advantage and conservative cash management strategies eventually end up handing back the most cash to shareholders.
These companies tend to boost their dividends year after year, even when the economic cycle turns, simply because they have so much cash to spare. They also tend to have a track record of steadily increasing dividend payouts for several years and a rosy outlook for growth in the foreseeable future.
A stock that seems to fit this description perfectly is software giant Sage Group (LSE:SGE). Here’s a closer look at Sage’s dividend strategy.
Steady expansion
Sage has been handing cash back to shareholders since early 2005. Over the past decade, the company has increased its dividend every single year. The payout has compounded at an annual growth rate of 8.65%. For context, the FTSE 100 has delivered a total return ( with dividends reinvested) of 8.3% over the same period.
Robust fundamentals
The underlying engine of Sage’s consistent payouts is the strength of the company’s business model and its balance sheet. The company has managed to keep raising dividends year after year because revenue and earnings have been steadily expanding. Earnings per share have compounded at a rate of 9.7% since 2014.
Sage has about 55p of debt for every quid in equity, a 25% operating margin and £351m in cash and cash equivalents on the books, all of which paint a picture of a financially healthy corporation that can sustain dividends.
Management has also consistently kept the payout ratio around 50%, which means it has plenty of room to comfortably expand dividends for the foreseeable future.
Excellent outlook
Sage’s pivot away from software services to cloud-based subscriptions has really helped the company thrive in recent years. Not only is this new model more appealing to the company’s enterprise customers, but it also allows the firm to generate recurring revenue and expand margins.
I believe major corporations that rely on Sage’s platform are likely to stick with it over many years. Meanwhile, the company can always deploy its cash hoard to acquire younger start-ups and tech innovators that add value to the core business and stay ahead of the competition.
In other words, I expect the Sage team to keep generating value at the same clip over the long term.
Foolish takeaway
Steadily growing dividends are the key to a stable passive income and early retirement. Companies that can demonstrate an ability to expand cash flow and shareholder returns over multiple years deserve to be on every income-seeking investor’s radar.
With its irreplaceable suite of enterprise software solutions and its decade-long track record of dividend growth, Sage Group is one of my favourites in this category.
A top income share with a juicy 6% forecast dividend yield
Income-seeking investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…
Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this out-of-favour business that’s throwing off gobs of cash!
But here’s the really exciting part…
Our analyst is predicting there’s potential for this company’s market value to soar by at least 50% over the next few years...
He even anticipates that the dividend could grow nicely too — as this much-loved household brand continues to rapidly expand its online business — and reinvent itself for the digital age.
With shares still changing hands at what he believes is an undemanding valuation, now could be the ideal time for patient, income-seeking investors to start building a long-term holding.
Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Income Share… free of charge!
VisheshR has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.