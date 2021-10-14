Auto Trader could be a monster stock in the making 

Auto Trader (LSE: AUTO) had a tough pandemic. 2020 saw the share price plummet from around 590p to 380p as lockdown hit – a fall of nearly 35%. But its recovery has since been strong, thanks in part to pent up demand for cars. The Auto Trader share price hit a five-year high of 660p in July, and is now sitting at 590p. Could this be a monster stock in the making?

Energy crisis

It’s not just the share price movements that have caught my eye, its Auto Trader’s long-term prospects.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028 — more than double what it is today! And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner. Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it… We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify. Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Firstly, the energy crisis could spell a big opportunity for Auto Trader. I recently read that it takes almost a tonne of steel to make a new car. High energy prices are making steel production so unaffordable that plants are at risk of shut-down, meaning production of new cars could grind to a halt.

Almost 90% of the cars traded on Auto Trader are used. Does this have the potential to turn Auto Trader into a monster stock if new car shortages emerge?

I’m not so sure. Can we really assume that demand for used cars will continue to soar? There were news reports about huge pent up demand in the spring as lockdown eased. But seven months down the line, has this worked its way through?

Rate hike

Reports also emerged last week that the Bank of England is considering raising interest rates – and that this could happen as soon as the end of the year. I suspect that this could leave consumers less willing to purchase cars on finance deals, as repayments get more expensive. These are a key offering of the Auto Trader platform, meaning that higher interest rates could hit its profitability going forward.

Fuel shortages are still rumbling on too, rendering car travel more unpredictable. Is there too much uncertainty for customers to consider buying a new car at the moment?

Electric future

Despite these risks, I think that Auto Trader could still be a good long-term bet, thanks to its clever positioning in the electric car market.

Last weekend, Auto Trader announced that searches for electric vehicles hit their highest ever levels, thanks to motorway protests and fuel shortages dominating the news.

Its website reveals a dedicated section for electric car shopping, and its Annual Report also lists the move to electric as the number one strategic priority.

A monster stock?

The combination of a new car shortage and higher demand for electric cars could leave Auto Trader exceptionally well placed – and its Annual Report suggests it is thinking along the same strategic lines.

But there are clear risks too – could higher interest rates suppress car demand? And could fuel shortages reduce demand for driving all together?

Perhaps Auto Trader is more of a cautious long-term bet for my portfolio than a monster stock.