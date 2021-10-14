3 of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy right now
I believe Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) could be one of the most attractive FTSE 100 shares to buy today. A near-20% share price fall during the last six months leaves it trading on a P/E ratio below 9 times. The housebuilder carries a 5.7% dividend yield to boot.
Taylor Wimpey’s reversal comes despite a steady raft of positive housing market data in that time. Barratt Developments, for example, just announced that its own private reservation rates remain “strong”, with sales on a two-year basis up almost a fifth in recent months.
Low interest rates, Help to Buy and generous mortgage products mean that demand for homes in the UK continues to rocket. What’s more, a lack of properties entering the market is boosting interest in new-build homes still further. I think Taylor Wimpey is a good buy for me, despite the threat of rising costs hurting its profits.
Another FTSE 100 firecracker
It’s also my opinion that B&M European Value Retail is a top retail stock to buy today. The runaway success of discount grocers Aldi and Lidl over the past decade shows how important value is to the modern consumer.
Standout results released by Poundland owner Pepco Group today suggest that this encouraging trend remains intact. Like-for-like sales at its Poundland and Dealz stores rose 3.1% in the 12 months to September, helping the company hit the upper end of its earnings forecasts.
Strong trading at B&M itself recently encouraged the bargain retailer to lift its profits forecasts in September. Earnings at the FTSE 100 firm will suffer in the near term as shipping costs rise and raw material prices increase. But overall I think there’s a lot to get excited about here. In fact I think sales could receive a boost as runaway inflation puts extra stress on consumers’ wallets, boosting demand for value goods still further.
7% dividend yields
I think the slumping Vodafone Group (LSE: VOD) share price could make the telecoms titan too cheap for me to miss too. It’s down 20% over the past six months, driving the dividend yield to a tremendous 7%. What’s more, at current prices Vodafone trades on an undemanding forward P/E ratio of 12 times.
It’s true that Vodafone faces stiff competition from other major network providers. But I believe the FTSE 100 firm still has plenty to be optimistic about. The company operates Europe’s biggest 5G network, and there remains plenty of custom to be won as the next-gen mobile network is rolled out here (as well as in Vodafone’s territories further afield).
Booming global demand for data isn’t the only reason why I like Vodafone shares. Its exposure to the fast-growing mobile money segment also offers plenty of promise in the years ahead. Vodafone’s M-Pesa now has 50m monthly customers since launching a decade-and-a-half ago, making it Africa’s biggest financial technology platform. Like Taylor Wimpey and B&M, I think Vodafone is one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy right now.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Royston Wild owns shares of Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.