After a blockbuster IPO, is the Oxford Nanopore share price too expensive?
The Oxford Nanopore (LSE: ONT) share price jumped a staggering 47% after the company’s IPO yesterday, as investors rushed to buy one of the hottest IPOs of 2021.
The DNA sequencing organisation’s technology has been essential in tracking Covid-19 variants globally over the past two years. Its range of devices for DNA and RNA sequencing has also been used in monitoring the spread of Ebola and Zika in recent years. The demand for these tools is only expanding, but this isn’t the only string to the group’s bow.
At present, the group’s tech is mainly used by universities and labs conducting scientific research. However, it’s looking to tap into the growing genomic sequencing market, estimated to be worth $5.7bn globally.
Management thinks there’s enormous potential for the technology in markets such as infectious disease, immune profiling and cancer diagnostics. Food safety and agriculture could also offer markets for Oxford Nanopore’s technology.
With such blue-sky potential, I can see why the Oxford Nanopore share price reacted so positively at the IPO. But I want to know if there’s still room for the stock to grow from here, or has the market got ahead of itself?
Revenue potential
According to the company’s pre-IPO prospectus, its revenues have grown at a staggering compound annual rate of more than 50% over the past year. And it looks as if this growth’s going to continue in 2021.
For the six months ended 30 June, the firm’s revenues hit nearly £59m, up from £48m in the prior-year period. Unfortunately, Oxford Nanopore’s still investing heavily in research and development. So, as revenues have expanded, so have operating costs. As a result, the loss before tax increased from £42m in the first six months of 2020 to £44m for the first six months of 2021.
This makes it quite challenging for me to value the enterprise. Without any income, I can’t calculate how much the enterprise could be worth on profits alone.
A strategy I can use to value a loss-making stock like the Oxford Nanopore share price is to use the price-to-sales (P/S) multiple. On this basis, I estimate the stock’s selling at a P/S ratio of around 56. That seems very high to me. According to my analysis, the company’s international peers are trading at multiples of 10, or less.
That said, it’s also impossible for me to value future growth at this stage. If the company can break into new markets, then the stock could be worth the higher valuation. Especially if sales take off over the next few years.
Oxford Nanopore share price opportunity
Considering all of the above, I think the company has enormous potential. But right now, the stock looks too pricey for me. However, it may be suitable for investors with more experience in the sector and a higher risk tolerance.
Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices
Make no mistake… inflation is coming.
Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.
Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.
That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…
…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!
Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!
Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.
Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.