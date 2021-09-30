The Motley Fool

Here is one of my best stocks to buy now for October

Jabran Khan | Thursday, 30th September, 2021 | More on:

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Image source: Getty Images.

I am always on the lookout for the best stocks to buy now for my portfolio. I believe Team17 (LSE:TM17) could be one. Here’s why I like it.

FTSE AIM incumbent

Team17 is a British video games developer with a unique approach. It creates many premium games that are well known, but also partners with independent developers who are new to the market. Currently, Team17 has over 90 games in its portfolio. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

As I write, shares in Team 17 are trading for 756p per share. At the same time last year, shares were trading for 694p per share which means shares have increased by 8% since. Looking at pre-crash levels, Team17’s share price has increased by nearly 60% from 474p per share on February 1 2020 to current levels.

Some of the best stocks to buy now I have identified have surpassed pre-crash levels. They have benefited from the pandemic and restrictions. I believe people looked for new pastimes such as gaming when other social and sporting events were unavailable or cancelled.

Why I like Team17

I believe Team17 is a great FTSE growth option for my portfolio. I have pinpointed two reasons as to why I am a fan.

  1. Growth market. It has been reported that the gaming industry grew by around 10% year on year in 2020. As I mentioned, Covid-19 lockdowns led to consumers looking for alternative entertainment. Furthermore, I believe this growth will continue, especially in mobile gaming. Global consultancy firm Accenture reported that the gaming industry has increased by half a billion players in the past three years, totalling 2.7bn people across the world. In addition, it is predicted more than 400m new gamer’s are expected by the end of 2023. Most of my best stocks to buy now are in rapidly expanding growth markets. Team17 should benefit from this continued growth in gaming.
  2. Consistent performer. Team 17 has performed consistently well for a number of years now. I understand past performance is not a guarantee of the future but it is a good gauge for me nevertheless. Revenue and gross profit have increased year on year for the past four years. In the same time period, operating and net income have also increased. With solid performance and a robust balance sheet, I foresee further positive performance, which means potential returns for me if I were to invest.

The best stocks to buy now have risks too

Team17 is currently trading close to all-time highs and has a price-to-earnings ratio of over 45. This means if it were to experience any issues, for example a negative reaction to a game launch or market conditions were to change, its share price could drop significantly. I must note, many tech stocks experiencing growth often have a high P/E ratio as the growth can often be priced in already.

In addition to this, Team17 is in a very competitive market. There are growing numbers of gamers, but there are many gaming and tech firms looking to gain market share with the next big thing. This could affect Team17 and its investment viability too.

Overall, I would be happy to buy Team17 shares at current levels for my portfolio. I believe it will continue its growth trajectory and could provide a good return in the future too.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jabran Khan