3 cheap stocks to buy with £3,000
I love shopping for cheap stocks. And the recent mini stock market correction has boosted my chances of snapping up some top-quality bargains. I’m aiming to follow billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s advice to “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
Here are three cheap stocks I’d greedily buy with £3,000 today.
A cheap stock I already own
Warehouse and logistics specialist Clipper Logistics hasn’t been immune to the recent market correction. This is perhaps no surprise as a slower-than-expected economic recovery could damage online retail sales and thus demand for its so-called big box properties. But I think a rock-bottom price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 1 makes it one of the best value stocks to buy.
In fact, I bulked up my holdings in Clipper Logistics following recent price weakness. This is because I think the cheap stock has a bright future given that e-commerce looks set to keep growing strongly.
A recent poll suggests that 70% of Britons now prefer to shop online versus fewer than half before the pandemic. I expect the number to continue growing too as retailers and manufacturers invest to improve their internet operations.
Another bargain UK share
Springfield Properties is another cheap stock I have my eye on today. Not only does the Scottish housebuilder trade on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 times for the current fiscal year, its forward dividend yield sits at a chubby 4%.
Recent GDP numbers suggest the British economic recovery’s cooling sharply. This is a worry for Springfield Properties as it could affect home sales in the short-to-medium term. That said, Rightmove’s latest study showing average property prices rise 0.3% in September has soothed my own concerns somewhat. It shows that housing demand continues to outstrip supply in the UK. It’s a phenomenon I expect to live on too as interest rates will likely remain below historical norms.
A FTSE 100 favourite
I’d also buy FTSE 100 defence giant BAE Systems (LSE: BA) at current prices. Today, the company trades on a forward P/E ratio of 12 times, well below the Footsie average of 16.5 times. And the cheap stock boasts a decent 4.4% dividend yield.
I think BAE Systems could be a particularly great buy right now as concerns over the economic recovery grow. This is because government spending on arms tends to remain stable regardless of broader economic conditions.
Moreover, buying defence shares like this is also a good idea in my opinion as tension between China and the West grows in the wake of the US-UK-Australia Aukus pact being signed. In fact, BAE Systems should directly benefit from the accord to help Australia build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
Like any UK share, BAE Systems isn’t without risk. With supply chain problems worsening, costs could rise and severe production problems could happen. Aerospace revenues could also suffer if Covid-19 travel restrictions continue to hammer the airlines. That said, at current prices, I still think this FTSE 100 share is a great buy.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Royston Wild owns shares of Clipper Logistics. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Clipper Logistics. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.