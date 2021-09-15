Why I just sold out of the Lindsell Train Global Equity fund

Lindsell Train Global Equity is one of the most popular global equity funds in the UK. It’s not hard to see why. Since its launch in 2011, it’s delivered a return of around 380% for investors, beating the market by a wide margin.

For many years, Lindsell Train Global Equity has been a core holding for me. However, I recently decided to sell out of the fund. Here, I’ll explain why. I’ll also discuss where I reinvested the proceeds of the sale.

The 3 reasons I sold Lindsell Train Global Equity

The first reason is that since I invested in it back in 2013, I’ve built up substantial positions in many of the stocks it holds, such as Diageo, Unilever, and London Stock Exchange. So there was a fair bit of overlap between the fund and my stock holdings.

The second reason is that the fund has a very high level of exposure to the Consumer Staples sector (43% at the end of August). I do like this sector as a whole, but it’s not the sector I’m most bullish on from a long-term point of view. I’m more drawn to the technology sector and Lindsell Train Global Equity has a lighter allocation to this sector.

Finally, the fund’s performance has been a little disappointing recently. Indeed, over the last three years, the fund’s underperformed its benchmark. This comes back to the lack of technology exposure. Not owning large-cap tech stocks such as Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet has hurt performance.

I’ll point out that I still believe Lindsell Train Global Equity is an excellent fund. I really like portfolio manager Nick Train’s long-term, buy-and-hold approach. However, after looking at my portfolio as a whole, I decided the fund was no longer the best option for me.

Where I invested the money

After selling the fund, I reinvested the proceeds into two funds, with the majority (80%) going into the Sanlam Artificial Intelligence fund. The reason is I expect the artificial intelligence (AI) industry to experience tremendous growth over the next decade and I want to have portfolio exposure.

This fund provides me with exposure to the theme with stocks such as Globant, Upstart, and Keyence, which are all active in the AI space. I like the fact that performance here has been very strong in recent years (three-year return of more than 100%) and fees are very reasonable (0.52% per year through Hargreaves Lansdown).

This fund’s a much higher risk than Lindsell Train Global Equity, but I’m comfortable with this.

I then used the remaining 20% to top up my holding in the Threadneedle European Select fund. The reason I added to this fund is that I see it as a good portfolio diversifier. And I really like some of the holdings such as ASML, LVMH, and Pernod-Ricard.

Again, this fund is higher risk than Lindsell Train Global Equity because it’s purely focused on Europe. However, its performance track record is solid.

After this switch, I now own five funds in my ISAs and SIPP. They are:

Fundsmith Equity

Blue Whale Growth

Sanlam Artificial Intelligence

Threadneedle European Select

Polar Capital Global Technology

I feel these funds will be able to grow my wealth over the long term.