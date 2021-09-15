2 UK shares to buy in October

I’m searching for some of the best UK shares to buy for October. I think the following British stocks could soar in value in the coming weeks. I also think they could have what it takes to deliver titanic shareholder returns over the long term.

Takeaway titan

I reckon penny stock DP Poland (LSE: DPP) might rise in value when half-year trading numbers are released on 25 October. Latest financials showed like-for-like sales up 5% in June from the same month in 2020.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

This UK share is the master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Poland. This puts it in the box seat to exploit the soaring food delivery market there. Experts at Statista think the online food delivery industry will be worth 5.7bn zloty (£1.07bn) by 2025. That’s more than twice its predicted value this year.

DP Poland is rapidly expanding to make the most of this opportunity too. Earlier this year, it secured the takeover of fellow pizza restaurant chain Dominium for almost £30m. The move more than doubling its store estate to around 126. The business plans to continue rolling out its shops across Polish cities too.

It’s true that the Dominium tie-up will allow DP Poland to better navigate the problem of rising costs as well. Though it’s important to remember that this problem could remain a significant drag on profits. Supply chain problems could propel food costs higher, while delivery scooter maintenance expenses have jumped and labour costs are also climbing.

Another UK share to buy for October

I also think Greggs (LSE: GRG) could be one of the best UK stocks to buy for October. Third-quarter trading numbers are scheduled for 5 October. And I think another share-price-moving statement could be coming down the pipe. The baker lifted its full-year forecasts when it last updated the market in August.

Business at Greggs has been strong since Covid-19 lockdowns were lifted earlier in the year. It pays testament to the eternal popularity of products like tea, pasties and doughnuts with Britons. It also illustrates how strong Greggs’ record is when it comes to product launches continues to be. In particular, its vegan ranges (like its famous vegan sausage roll) are still flying off the shelves.

As a long-term investor, I’m encouraged by the Greggs commitment to expanding its store estate. It plans to have 3,000 shops, up from around 2,100 today. I also like the progress the UK retail share is making in the fast-growing food delivery market (delivery now accounts for most 9% of store revenues).

It’s worth noting that Greggs commands a fatty premium at current prices however. For 2021, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 27.5 times. This sort of reading could prompt a sharp share price correction if consumer confidence sours, for example if Covid-19 lockdowns return.

Still, like DP Poland, I think this UK share is a highly attractive buy right now.