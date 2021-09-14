The Motley Fool

easyJet’s share price has crashed. Should I buy the stock now?

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Tuesday, 14th September, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

easyJet’s (LSE: EZJ) share price has taken a huge hit recently. There are two main reasons why. Firstly, uncertainty over the Delta variant of the coronavirus has scared investors out of the travel sector. Secondly, easyJet has announced that it’ll issue new shares (at a significant discount to the recent share price) in a £1.2bn rights issue.

Big share price falls can sometimes create amazing opportunities for long-term investors. But are easyJet shares a good investment for me from here? Let’s take a look.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Should I buy easyJet shares today?

When I last covered easyJet in April, I said I wasn’t interested in buying the shares. My view was that there were better ‘reopening stocks’ to buy (like Alphabet, which is up about 30% since that article).

Today, my view on easyJet shares is exactly the same as it was back then. I just don’t think EZJ offers a good risk/reward proposition for investors like myself.

In the short term, it looks like the travel industry may not rebound in the way people thought it would earlier in the year. Covid-19 doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon and this means we could be in for several years of disruption. This is going to create huge challenges for the travel industry.

Last week, US airlines – which have enjoyed strong domestic conditions recently – warned that revenue in the near term is going to be well down, due to the Delta variant. For a company like easyJet, the outlook could be even worse. That’s because it can’t profit from a booming domestic travel industry like the US airlines can.

It’s worth pointing out that, as a result of Covid-19, the cost of travelling overseas has skyrocketed due to the fact it’s often compulsory to take a related test before flying. This could also hurt easyJet’s near-term revenues. Some people may simply decide that the costs of an international trip in the current environment are too high.

‘A machine for losing money’

Looking to the long term, the prospects for the travel industry do look better. In the long run, the industry should benefit from increased spending power, an ageing population that loves to travel, and advances in booking/payments technology.

I wouldn’t buy an airline stock such as easyJet to capitalise on the growth of the travel industry though. As Fundsmith portfolio manager Terry Smith says, airlines are a “machine for losing money.”

There’s so much that can go wrong and, as a result, airline stocks tend to be terrible long-term investments.

​​easyJet’s share price could rebound

Of course, there’s always the chance that easyJet’s share price could rebound from here. A bit of positive news in relation to Covid and/or the European travel industry could see the stock jump. The share price could also rise if the company receives another takeover offer.

However, I won’t be buying easyJet shares for my own portfolio. In my view, there are much better investment opportunities right now for long-term investors like myself.

Like this one…

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Edward Sheldon owns shares of Alphabet (C shares) and has a position in Fundsmith. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA