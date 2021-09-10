The Motley Fool

Should I add BP stock to my portfolio today?

Dylan Hood | Friday, 10th September, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Oil prices sank to just $16 per barrel during March 2020. As a consequence, BP stock tanked almost 50%, falling from 450p in February to just 250p a month later. Up 12% year-on-year, the current BP share price is 294p. Oil prices have been steadily rising, recently touching $70 per barrel. So why hasn’t BP stock been climbing at the same rate?

BP stock challenges

The pandemic slashed demand for oil. With worldwide travel bans enforced, the price of oil tumbled. Consequently, BP posted a $5.7bn loss for the year, compared to a $10bn profit the year before. This plunged BP stock to a 26-year low and forced the firm to slash over 10,000 jobs. BP Chief Executive, Bernard Looney described 2020 as “the most brutal I can remember in almost 30 years in this industry”. And the pandemic is far from over. Virus variants could mean new restrictions, something continually plaguing the travel industry in the past 18 months. Moving forward this could also place a lid on the growth of BP stock.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A longer-term challenge that BP must overcome is the shift to green energy. It has committed itself to net zero emissions by 2050, which means slashing oil and gas production. It plans to increase its renewable energy portfolio from the current 3.2GW to 50GW by 2030. Although BP could pull this off, I think it will be a tough switch for the firm. Susannah Streeter, a Senior Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, described this switch as “walking on a tightrope for the business”.

However, BP is reportedly making good progress towards the target of the sale of $25bn worth of assets by 2025. A $5bn divestment is expected this year. This is helping the firm reduce its net debt position by 20% while moving towards a green energy future. Bolstering the balance sheet and going green should help BP stock in the future

Moving forward

Although the pandemic hit it hard, there have still been some positives for BP. The reduction in the workforce led to its highest margin in 10 years. In addition to this, as my fellow Fool Roland Head pointed out, BP earnings are forecast at $10.5bn for 2021. That would make this the most profitable year since 2013.

BP is currently trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.5x with a healthy dividend yield of 5.4%.  Competitors ExxonMobil and Valero Energy are currently trading with P/E ratios of 11x and 13.3x respectively. This shows me that BP stock currently offers good value compared to its competition. The large dividend yield also makes BP stock a great income option for me, I believe.

Overall, I think BP stock could be a good addition to my portfolio. Only time will tell if the firm can make the switch to green energy, but I think that current value and encouraging revenue projections for 2021 outweigh this risk.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Dylan Hood