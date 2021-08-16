3 cheap UK shares I’d buy right now

Warehousing is one of the fastest-growing areas of real estate right now. This is because businesses need more and more space to store and to distribute their goods as e-commerce grows. This is why I’d buy cheap UK share Warehouse REIT (LSE: WHR) shares for my investment portfolio. It’s a property powerhouse whose big-box assets include heavyweight retailers like John Lewis and Amazon and transport giant Wincanton.

Real estate investment trust (or REIT) rules state that the firm must distribute 90% of profits as dividends. So this UK share could light a fire under my income flows in the years ahead. But remember that Warehouse REIT’s methods of finding top assets to acquire could misfire in the future. This could have a significant impact on shareholder returns if, for example, it purchases an asset in an unpopular location or if it has to absorb huge unexpected costs. Warehouse REIT has a good track record on this front but past form is not always a reliable indicator of future performance. The low-cost share trades at 166p per share.

A tasty selection

I think Parsley Box Group (LSE: MEAL) could be one of the best former penny stocks to buy for September. Half-year results are scheduled for Tuesday, 7 September, and I think the company — which specialises in providing ready meals to people aged 60 and above — will confirm that demand for its edible items has remained strong. Revenues at Parsley Box soared 26% year-on-year in the first six months of 2021.

The average age of Britain’s population is increasing. And this cheap UK share’s operations sit right in the sweet spot of this rapidly-growing demographic, giving it an excellent opportunity which it is exploiting through heavy investment in marketing and its products. Just last month Parsley Box launched a range of ready meals in the highly-popular premium segment. Be aware though that the company faces huge competition from retail heavyweights like Tesco and the rapidly-expanding discounters like Aldi and Lidl. Parsley Box trades at 131p per share.

A cheap pharma UK share Id buy

I believe Amryt Pharma (LSE: AMYT) could be another top cheap UK shares for me to buy today. This UK healthcare share has collapsed from March’s seven-year peaks above 200p. And I think this could prove a shrewd dip-buying opportunity (today Amryt shares trade at 165p). As a long-term investor I like the company’s focus on treating rare and orphan diseases, one of the fastest-growing areas of the pharma market. And right now the business has the wind in its sails and it raised its full-year guidance last week.

Amryt Pharma has been busy on the M&A front too and in early August snapped up Chiasma and its Mycapssa product that’s used to treat a rare hormone disorder. The business of drugs development is ripe with challenges that can cause costs to spike and sales to disappoint. But I still think this penny stock is worthy of serious attention today.