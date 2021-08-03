The Motley Fool

What’s going on with the Pets at Home share price?

Zaven Boyrazian | Tuesday, 3rd August, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Pets at Home (LSE:PETS) share price has been quite a stellar performer this year. In fact, over the last 12 months, the stock is up by over 80%. But last week, it took a bit of a tumble, falling from 502p Thursday morning to as low as 455p the following day. What caused this sudden fall? And is it an opportunity to add this stock to my portfolio at a discount? Let’s take a look.

A seemingly promising trading update

As a quick reminder, Pets at Home provides pet supplies and veterinary services across the UK. Its vast portfolio of 452 stores makes it one of the largest branded networks in the British pet care space. This proved to be a valuable advantage during the pandemic. And it’s likely responsible for the soaring Pets at Home share price. Why? Because with more people staying indoors, the population of household pets skyrocketed. And many individuals turned to this business to get all the supplies and services they needed.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Last week, the firm released its first-quarter results for its 2022 financial year. And personally, I thought they were pretty impressive. Both its retail and veterinary service revenue increased by 29.1% and 44.7%, respectively, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, its VIP loyalty programme memberships increased by 17%, reaching 6.6 million people. And at the same time, 1.3 million customers have signed up for one of the firm’s subscriptions plans. In total, that equates to roughly £100m of recurring revenue each year.

As a result of these encouraging figures, the management team expects pre-tax profits for 2022 to come in at around £130m. Not only is this at the higher end of analyst expectations, but it’s also a 49% increase compared to a year ago. So why did the share price fall on this news?

The Pets at Home share price has its risks

The falling Pets at Home share price

There are undoubtedly many contributing factors surrounding the strange decline of the share price. But the primary catalyst seems to be growing uncertainty surrounding the rising level of competition.

Pets at Home is far from the only business within its space. And the growing pressure from competitors when it comes to online sales may cause it to experience some slowdown in growth moving forward. The management team is fully aware of this. And has already begun expanding online sales capabilities. It’s launching a mobile app called Polestar for placing orders as well as booking vet appointments. And the development of a new distribution centre has begun. The latter is particularly exciting to me since it addresses a critical risk I’ve previously highlighted.

Unfortunately, the app won’t be fully rolled out for another 18 months. And the distribution centre won’t be completed until mid-2023. That leaves a lot of time for a competitor to start stealing online market share. So, I think it’s understandable that some investors have decided to take their profits. And in turn, this selling pressure pushed the Pets at Home share price down.

The bottom line

Mounting competition could be a precursor to trouble ahead. But I think the business’s size advantage should be able to absorb most of the damage until its new tools and facilities are operational. Therefore, to me at least, the drop in the Pets at Home share price looks like a buying opportunity for my portfolio.

But, it's not the only growth stock I've got my eye on. Did you know...

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian