Top British stocks for August

We asked our freelance writers to share the top British stocks they’d buy this August. Here’s what they chose:

Rupert Hargreaves: Morgan Sindall

As the UK economy recovers from the pandemic, the construction sector seems to be taking off. As such, I’d buy Morgan Sindall (LSE: MGNS).

As one of the country’s largest construction groups, the firm looks set to benefit from rising activity in the sector. Indeed, according to a recent trading update, the firm expects to report profit-before tax in the first half of its financial year 46% above 2019 levels. Its backlog has also continued to grow. It is up 5% compared to the year-ago period.

These figures are encouraging, but the construction industry can be volatile. So, Morgan’s fortunes for the year could still change.

Nonetheless, with revenues expanding, I’d buy the stock today.

Rupert Hargreaves does not own shares in Morgan Sindall.

Edward Sheldon: Unilever

My top British stock for August is consumer goods giant Unilever (LSE: ULVR).

Unilever’s share price took a hit in July after the company published its half-year report. Investors didn’t like the fact that earnings were impacted by cost inflation.

I think this share price pullback has provided a nice entry point. Overall, the results showed that Unilever is heading in the right direction. Sales growth came in at 5.4%, while e-commerce sales were up 50%.

With the stock now trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of less than 20 and offering a prospective yield of around 3.5%, I think it’s a good time to be buying.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Unilever.

Kevin Godbold: IMI

IMI (LSE: IMI) makes “highly engineered” products such as actuators and valves.

The business scores well against quality indicators, such as return against equity and operating margin. There’s a robust record of operating cash flow and earnings barely faltered through the pandemic. Looking ahead, City analysts have pencilled in a double-digit percentage increase in earnings for 2022.

With the stock near 1725p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is around 18. That’s not cheap and the valuation adds risk for shareholders. But IMI has earned its rich rating. And I’d want it in my portfolio for August and beyond.

Kevin Godbold does not own shares in IMI.

Royston Wild: The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group’s (LSE: VTC) share price has risen strongly over the past 12 months. And I think that the UK engineering share could gain more ground when first half results are posted on Thursday, 12 August.

Demand for Vitec’s cameras and broadcast equipment is soaring right now. The firm saw product orders rocket 50% to record levels in the five months to May, it said in its latest statement. And this prompted the business to upgrade its forecasts for the full year.

It’s true that electronic equipment shortages could hamper Vitec’s sales recovery. However, I believe this risk is baked into the share price right now. Today the small cap trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio below 0.1.

Royston Wild does not own shares in The Vitec Group.

Paul Summers: ASOS

Following the huge (overdone) fall of its share price in July, my top stock for August is fast-fashion firm ASOS (LSE: ASC).

Sure, the company faces some near-term issues relating to its supply chain and slowing sales. There’s also the threat of an online sales tax to consider. However, the stock hasn’t been this cheap since last September. Margins are slowly improving and newly acquired brands will help boost growth in time.

I’m confident this AIM-listed star will shine again once travel restrictions are lifted and we need fresh wardrobes for holidays.

Paul Summers has no position in ASOS

Zaven Boyrazian: BP

With the world shifting to renewable energy solutions, BP (LSE:BP) is transforming itself into one of the largest green energy providers over the next decade. Its existing portfolio heavily relies on oil. However, due to increased environmental pressure, that may soon no longer be the case.

It’s already investing in wind, solar, bio and hydrogen energy solutions. And BP estimates it will be generating 50GW by 2030. That’s roughly enough to power 15 million homes.

The transition undoubtedly has risks that could cause short-term disruptions to profits. But over the long term, I believe BP stock and its 5.4% dividend yield will continue to rise in August and beyond.

Zaven Boyrazian does not own shares in BP.

Nadia Yaqub: Aviva

A lot has been happening at Aviva (LSE: AV). The new CEO, Amanda Blanc joined the firm last year. It has also been disposing of assets to focus on its core businesses. And the insurance company announced that it’s going to be making a substantial capital return to stockholders.

I like that the Board is shareholder friendly. Further details on this capital distribution will be released later on in the year. In my opinion, things are changing for the better. The shares pay a dividend yield of 7% and are trading on a cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7x.

Nadia Yaqub does not own shares in Aviva

Roland Head: B&M European Value Retail

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME) has performed well over the last 18 months. Its stores qualified as essential retail and remained open, enjoying bumper trading.

Since its IPO in 2014, B&M has consistently been more profitable than the big supermarkets. I expect this to continue, even as the boost from Covid-19 fades away.

The main risk I can see is that B&M’s success will attract increased competition. So far, I don’t see much sign of this.

B&M’s share price has pulled back recently, as the market prices in slower growth. I think that’s left this business looking very affordable.

Roland Head has no position in B&M European Value Retail.

Tom Rodgers: Grafton Group

I see Grafton Group (LSE: GFTU) as one of the best FTSE 250 stocks to buy in August. The building materials and DIY retailer has profited from the home refurb boom and early shareholders have been rewarded with a 70%+ share price growth in 12 months.

I see much more upside on the cards, however, because the well-run business raised its profit forecast on 8 July after a strong first half of the year. Its buyout of Finland’s workwear distributor IKH also adds another income stream for 2021. Now seems to be a good time to buy to cash in on these profits.

Tom Rodgers does not own shares in Grafton Group

Christopher Ruane: Lloyds

High street bank Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) has recently slowed down after a strong share price performance this year. It’s up a third in 2021 and 60% over the past 12 months.

I see a buying opportunity. A possible price driver is the likelihood of a growing dividend. The bank has committed itself to a progressive dividend policy. It is now sitting on excess capital which could help fund it.

Any weakening in the housing market is a risk. As the UK’s leading mortgage provider, Lloyds is heavily exposed to housing.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Lloyds.

G A Chester: Centamin

The share price of gold miner Centamin (LSE: CEY) has more than halved since this time last year. It’s been the victim of two common risks that can dent such a stock. Namely, a weakening of the price of gold and an operational setback.

However, I can see two reasons for optimism right now. First, continuing massive money printing by governments should be supportive of the gold price. Second, Centamin appears to have stabilised operations.

It reiterated its production and costs guidance for 2021 in a report on 22 July. I reckon further positive noises in its half-year results on 5 August could see returning investor interest in the stock.

G A Chester has no position in Centamin.

Manika Premsingh: BP

The FTSE 100 oil biggie BP (LSE: BP) will release its second quarter results at the start of August. They could come in strong. We need to look no farther than crude oil prices to know this, which are at pre-pandemic levels. Companies like BP are direct beneficiaries of this trend, as was already visible in the quarter before. The numbers could look better purely because of base effect as well. The same time last year was one of high restrictions, so there was little travel demand and oil prices were relatively low.

I reckon that its share price can rise as results come in, particularly if there are positive developments on the dividend front.

Manika Premsingh owns shares of BP